"Rickie Fowler got that dog in him"; "Golf needs more of this" - Fans react to 6x PGA Tour winner’s witty exchange at Cognizant Classic

Rickie Fowler lost his patience during the third round of the Cognizant Classic when a fan trolled him for missing a putt. He couldn't control himself and gave it back to the spectator, leaving everyone surprised.

On Saturday, March 1, Rickie Fowler carded a 3-under 68 and moved to T6 after aggregating at 13-under. He picked up five birdies and two bogeys on Day 3 at PGA National.

On the par-4 hole 16, Fowler was on the verge of picking up another birdie but missed the 22-foot putt by inches. Following this, one spectator sledged him on the missed putt. The six-time PGA Tour winner didn't hold back and replied,

"Of course you know… that’s why you are in the stands."

Fans online had mixed reactions to Rickie Fowler giving it back to the spectator. Many felt more players needed to show character on the PGA Tour. However, a few fans criticized the golfer for his behavior.

Here's a look at some reactions:

"Rickie got that dog in him?" one fan wrote.

"Hot take: golf needs more of this 😂," another fan posted.

"Like the chippy Rickie! The fan, probably some douchebag that takes 10 mulligans and anything inside 10’ is a gimmie, but still shoots 95," this fan commented.

"If you’re so insecure about your game that you have to clap back at every idiot that shouts something when you hit a bad shot, you’re not likely to turn it around anytime soon," one fan opined.

"The funniest part is the booing a missed putt is he’s rooting for him to go under. We know you are going to miss but we are ROOTING for you to make the putt doofus," another user remarked.

"This crap should be reserved for other sports. Golf spectators should be voicing support and support only for the competitors. They need to start booting the losers who go to heckle," one fan posted.

When will Rickie Fowler tee off at the Cognizant Classic, Day 4?

Rickie Fowler is grouped with Doug Ghim for the final round of the Cognizant Classic 2025. The duo will tee off on Sunday, March 2 at 1:30 pm ET from the first tee.

Here are the tee time details for the final round of the Cognizant Classic (all times ET):

8:00 am: Davis Riley, Alejandro Tosti

8:10 am: Francesco Molinari, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

8:20 am: Sami Valimaki, Jhonattan Vegas

8:30 am: Tom Hoge, Denny McCarthy

8:40 am: Taylor Moore, Matthew Riedel

8:50 am: Sam Ryder, Michael Thorbjornsen

9:00 am: Ben Polland, Matt McCarty

9: 10 am: Greyson Sigg, Antoine Rozner

9:20 am: Chris Kirk, Niklas Norgaard

9:35 am: Keith Mitchell, Isaiah Salinda

9:45 am: Charley Hoffman, Erik van Rooyen

9:55 am: Bud Cauley, Jackson Suber

10:05 am: Max Greyserman, Matti Schmid

10:15 am: Beau Hossler, Shane Lowry

10:25 am: Matt Kuchar, Min Woo Lee

10:35 am: Patrick Fishburn, Quade Cummins

10:50 am: Kris Ventura, Ricky Castillo

11:00 am: Luke Clanton, Jesper Svensson

11:10 am: Chan Kim, Alex Smalley

11:20 am: Rico Hoey, Karl Vilips

11:30 am: Vince Whaley, Jacob Bridgeman

11:40 am: Billy Horschel, Nicolai Hojgaard

11:50 am: Zach Johnson, Andrew Putnam

12:05 pm: Brian Harman, Brice Garnett

12:15 pm: Joel Dahmen, Ryan Gerard

12:25 pm: Brian Campbell, Jordan Spieth

12:35 pm: Victor Perez, Patrick Rodgers

12:45 pm: Matthieu Pavon, Rikuya Hoshino

12:55 pm: J.J. Spaun, Daniel Berger

1:10 pm: Sepp Straka, Max McGreevy

1:20 pm: Taylor Montgomery, Joe Highsmith

1:30 pm: Rickie Fowler, Doug Ghim

1:40 pm: Russell Henley, Ben Griffin

1:50 pm: Jake Knapp, Michael Kim

