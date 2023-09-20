Rickie Fowler makes history as he is inducted into the Oklahoma State Hall of Honor

Rickie Fowler was inducted into Oklahoma State University's Hall of Honor on Friday, September 15. Along with him, former NFL wide receiver Justin Blackmon, soccer player Yoland Odenyo, golf coach Ann Pitts, and wrestlers David Arndt and Shelby Wilson were also inducted into OSU's Hall of Honor.

Fowler joined Oklahoma State University in 2007 and became the first freshman to win the Ben Hogan Award for the 2007-08 season. He also received the Phil Mickelson Award as the nation's top freshman.

Fowler earned All-American honors in both seasons he played for the OSU Cowboys. During his time at OSU, he was also part of the victorious US team at the 2007 Walker Cup. In the same year, he won the Sunnehanna Amateur and the Players Amateur in July.

The following year, he successfully defended his Sunnehanna Amateur title. He also competed at the 2008 US Open and was one of the three amateurs to make the cut. Later that year, he was the leading individual scorer at the Eisenhower Trophy, where his team finished as the runner-up.

Speaking on Friday night, Fowler shared the story of how he ended up at OSU despite initially committing to the UCLA golf program. As per the golfer, he had initially considered joining the UCLA golf program but changed his mind after visiting OSU.

He was quoted as saying via the Oklahoman:

“I quickly found out that was the wrong decision. Decided to take an official visit to Oklahoma State. It was only between the two. Actually didn’t need to get to the official visit. I knew this was the place for me.”

Since turning pro in 2009, Fowler has won six times on the PGA Tour. This year, he ended his six-year winning drought on the Tour at the Rocket Mortgage Classic after defeating Adam Hadwin and Collin Morikawa in a playoff.

Among the other winners, Wilson is an Olympic Gold medalist, and Arndt was a three-time individual national champion and a National Hall of Famer. Pitts coached Cowgirl golf from 1973 to 2000. She also won the NGCA Rolex/Gladys Palmer Meritorious Service Award twice for outstanding service and contributions to women’s college golf.

Blackmon was twice chosen as a unanimous All-American. He amassed 3,564 yards and 40 touchdowns on 253 catches over three seasons at OSU. Odenyo was also a three-time All-American.

How did Rickie Fowler perform in the 2022–23 season? Results explored

Here's a look at Rickie Fowler's performance in the 2022–23 season:

Fortinet Championship: T6

Shriners Children's Open: CUT

Zozo Championship: T2

THE CJ Cup: T34

The American Express: T54

Farmers Insurance Open: T11

WM Phoenix Open: T10

The Genesis Invitational: T20

Arnold Palmer Invitational: T31

The Players Championship: T13

World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play: T17

Valero Texas Open: T10

RBC Heritage: T15

Wells Fargo Championship: T14

PGA Championship: CUT

Charles Schwab Challenge: T6

the Memorial Tournament: T9

U.S. Open: T5

Travelers Championship: T13

Rocket Mortgage Classic: P1

Genesis Scottish Open: T42

The Open Championship: T23

FedEx St. Jude Championship: T58

BMW Championship: T25

Tour Championship: T16