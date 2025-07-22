Rickie Fowler pens down a heartfelt message after disappointing finish at the Open Championship

Rickie Fowler finished the 2025 Open Championship tied for 14th alongside Nicolai Højgaard, finishing nine strokes behind the winner Scottie Scheffler. He showcased glimpses of his exemplary qualities at the final Major of his year.Fowler opened the tournament with a 2-under-par 69, marked by a steady front nine of 34 and an even-par back nine of 35. In Round 2, he recorded a 1-over 72, with a front nine of 36 and a matching 36 on the back. His performance through 36 holes kept him within reach of the top 20.The 36-year-old was solid in the final two rounds at Royal Portrush, with scores of 70 and 65.After the final Major of the season concluded, Rickie Fowler shared a series of pictures from The Open Championship on Instagram. In the caption, he wrote:&quot;A great trip to @theopen …started with an epic afternoon over at @portstewartgolfclub which was amazing and the people could not have been nicer! The week at @royalportrushgolfclub was as good as I remember…it’s a special place with the combination of the golf course, town, and people! Thanks for another memorable Open.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRickie Fowler's best round at The Open came on Sunday. In the final round, Fowler shot a 6-under-par 65. After a one-under 35 on the front nine, he surged on the back nine with a 5-under 30, including birdies at holes 11, 12, 16, 17, and 18. Fowler’s closing round allowed him to climb up the leaderboard and finish inside the top 15 at the season’s final Major.Rickie Fowler dubbed Royal Portrush a tricky golf courseRickie Fowler has appeared in 13 editions of The Open Championship and has made the cut 12 times. Despite consistent performances over the years, he is still in search of his first title at the event.After the event, Fowler said (via ASAP Sports):&quot;Yeah, I enjoy playing it [Royal Portrush]. I've had success on it back in 2019. It's a tricky golf course, depending on where the wind's at and what kind of weather we have. You have to think your way around it and hit -- execute still but also know when you can maybe play on the aggressive side or when you need to kind of play conservative or just stay smart and take what the course gives you.&quot;Throughout his Open career, Fowler has recorded seven finishes inside the top 25, three inside the top 10, and two within the top five. His most notable showing came in 2014 at Royal Liverpool. That week, Fowler shot rounds of 69, 69, 68, and 67 to reach a total score of 15-under-par 273. He finished in a tie for second place alongside Sergio Garcia.The duo ended the tournament two strokes behind Rory McIlroy, who secured the win with rounds of 66, 66, 68, and 71, closing at 17-under for the championship.