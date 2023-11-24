Rickie Fowler's coveted Odyssey Jailbird putter goes up on the market, sparks urgency among Golf enthusiasts

Rickie Fowler is one of the most promising golfers on the PGA Tour. While class and golf skillset is not at all hidden from the world, his equipment does help him a lot on the golf courses.

Recently, Fowler's famous Odyssey Jailbird Putter is out for sale, but as a limited edition. It is not just the fan-favorite golfer who uses this extraordinary golf putter, but also the 2022-23 season winners such as Wyndham Clark and Keegan Bradley use it too.

Golf enthusiasts can buy the famous Odyssey Limited Edition Jailbird 380 White Hot Putter on the website of Dicks Sporting Goods. It is priced at $399.99 and is available 39 inches in length.

Rickie Fowler spoke about the Odyssey Jailbird Putter's excellence earlier this year. He was quoted by Golf Monthly as saying:

"I was very shocked, because I never really looked into anything that was longer, counterbalanced, or anything like that.”

He said that the Odyssey Jailbird Putter had been great and did not grip differently than his original normal-length putter. He added that the putter had been helping him do a lot of things that he would not have thought about.

How has Rickie Fowler performed in the 2022-23 season on the PGA Tour?

The 34-year-old American golfer made 26 starts this season. He missed the cut only in two of them: the Shriners Children's Open and the PGA Championship. He ended up 18 times inside the top 25 which includes eight top 10 finishes.

Rickie Fowler started off his season with a sensational tied-for-sixth finish at the 2022 Fortinet Championship. Later on, he recorded a tied runner-up finish at the Zozo Championship.

He won the Rocket Mortgage Classic after defeating Collin Morikawa and Adam Hadwin in a playoff. He earned a paycheck worth $1,584,000 for his victory at the Detroit Golf Club.

Below is the leaderboard standings of Rickie Fowler in the 2022-23 season on the PGA Tour:

Fortinet Championship - T6

Shriners Children's Open - Missed Cut

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP - T2

THE CJ CUP - T34

The American Express - T54

Farmers Insurance Open - T11

WM Phoenix Open - T10

The Genesis Invitational - T20

Arnold Palmer Invitational - T31

THE PLAYERS Championship - T13

Valero Texas Open - T10

RBC Heritage - T15

Wells Fargo Championship - T14

PGA Championship - Missed Cut

Charles Schwab Challenge - T6

The Memorial Tournament - T9

U.S. Open - T5

Travelers Championship - T13

Rocket Mortgage Classic - 1

Genesis Scottish Open - T42

The Open - T23

FedEx St. Jude Championship - T58

BMW Championship - T25

TOUR Championship - T16

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP - T64

Rickie Fowler garnered a sum of $7,864,161 playing on the PGA Tour in the 2022-23 season.