Rickie Fowler’s latest schedule update ahead of fitness concerns at 3M Open

Rickie Fowler dropped his latest schedule amid fitness concerns ahead of the 3M Open. Fowler might next play at the 3M Open, the upcoming PGA Tour stop after The Open Championship, which Scottie Scheffler won. Fowler last played at the Open Championship and finished in the top 20 with a T14 after scoring 8-under.Before he teed up at the 3M Open, the Wyndham Championship’s X page recently shared a post confirming Fowler's presence at the tournament. The post's caption read:“COMMITTED”However, Rickie Fowler's commitment to the 3M Open is still doubtful due to an unspecified illness that forced him to withdraw from a tournament a few days ago. Fowler's last 3M Open appearance was in 2022, when he finished at T38 after scoring 3 under. He earned $31,125 from that. Rickie Fowler also played at the 2021 3M Open and finished T34 after securing a total of 6-under. He earned $34,386 from that tournament.How has Rickie Fowler performed in the 2025 season so far? Rickie Fowler finished at T7 at the Memorial Tournament with 1-under in total. His top 20 finishes included a T18 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches with 12-under, a T15 at the Truist Championship with 8-under, a T16 at the Charles Schwab Challenge with 5-under, and more. Here's the full list of Fowler's 2025 performances so far:The American Express at the Pete Dye Stadium Course: T21, 69-62-71-71, 273 (-15)AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at the Pebble Beach Golf Links: T53, 68-69-72-73, 282 (-6)WM Phoenix Open at the TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course): WithdrawnThe Genesis Invitational at the Torrey Pines (South Course): T39, 77-69-70-74, 290 (+2)Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at the PGA National Resort &amp; Spa (The Champion): T18, 64-68-68-72, 272 (-12)THE PLAYERS Championship at the TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course): 71st, 68-71-82-79, 300 (+12)Texas Children's Houston Open at the Memorial Park Golf Course: T52, 69-68-69-69, 275 (-5)Valero Texas Open at the TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course): T30, 75-65-73-75, 288 (E)RBC Heritage at the Harbour Town Golf Links: 68th, 72-67-72-73, 284 (E)Truist Championship at the Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course): T15, 63-71-69-69, 272 (-8)PGA Championship at the Quail Hollow Club: Missed cutCharles Schwab Challenge at the Colonial Country Club: T16, 70-64-67-74, 275 (-5)The Memorial Tournament at the Muirfield Village Golf Club: T7, 72-73-69-73, 287 (-1)Travelers Championship at the TPC River Highlands: T36, 70-77-64-67, 278 (-2)Rocket Classic at the Detroit Golf Club: Missed cutJohn Deere Classic at the TPC Deere Run: T18, 65-72-67-66, 270 (-14)The Open at the Royal Portrush Golf Club: T14, 69-72-70-65, 276 (-8)