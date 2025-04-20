Rickie Fowler’s leaderboard after round 3 at the RBC Heritage 2025

Rickie Fowler is a part of this week's star-studded field at the 2025 RBC Heritage. The American golfer posted a 1-over-par 72 round on Saturday to total 2 under par through 54 holes to leave him tied for 53rd place.

Ad

The PGA Tour star got off to a very strong start at the 2025 RBC Heritage. Rickie Fowler displayed incredibly consistent golf with a streak of pars through the first eight holes.

Rickie Fowler drained a great 11-foot long putt on the Harbor Town Golf Links' par-4 9th hole to record a birdie. He ended the first leg of the round with a one-under-par 35 score.

However, he got off to a tricky start on the back nine. Fowler's tee shot on the par-4 tenth hole found the water hazard along the left side of the hole. He took a penalty drop in the rough, which left him with 182 yards to the pin. Rickie Fowler two-putted the hole to record a bogey.

Ad

Trending

The PGA Tour sensation did not let the setback faze him. He went on to post four consecutive birdies. Rickie Fowler broke the streak with a birdie on the par-5 15th hole.

Fowler went on to end his round with bogeys on the 16th and 18th holes. With a back nine total of 2 over par 37, he recorded a total 1 over par 72 score for the penultimate round of the 2025 RBC Heritage. The score caused the 6-time PGA Tour winner to drop 12 spots down the leaderboard.

Ad

According to Fowler's strokes gained stats, he lacked the most with his tee shots. He lost 2.933 strokes off the tee to have a total strokes gained of negative 3.278.

The American golfer shares the 53rd position at the 2025 RBC Heritage with five other golfers, including Ludvig Aberg and Max Homa. Fowler will tee off the final round of the Signature Event at 8:55 AM ET. He will play with Harris English.

Rickie Fowler's 2025 RBC Heritage Round 3 Scorecard

Here's a look at Fowler's scorecard for the RBC Heritage's third round on Saturday (via PGA Tour):

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 5) - 5

Hole 3 (par 4) - 4

Hole 4 (par 3) - 3

Hole 5 (par 5) - 5

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 3) - 3

Hole 8 (par 4) - 4

Hole 9 (par 4) - 3

Hole 10 (par 4) - 5

Hole 11 (par 4) - 4

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 4) - 4

Hole 14 (par 3) - 3

Hole 15 (par 5) - 4

Hole 16 (par 4) - 5

Hole 17 (par 3) - 3

Hole 18 (par 4) - 5

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lathika Krishna Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.



She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.



Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.



Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling. Know More