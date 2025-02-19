Rickie Fowler's New York team sets unique TGL record by taking down Tiger Woods and Co. in match 9

Rickie Fowler's New York Golf Club set a unique record in match 9 of the TGL against Tiger Woods' Jupiter Links Golf Club. On February 18, the New York players faced Jupiter Links and clinched their first win of the season.

In the game, the team swept all the par-4 holes, becoming the first team in TGL history to sweep a hole type in a match. TGL shared a post about the New York Golf Club's unique record on its X (formerly Twitter) account along with a caption saying:

"En route to the win, New York swept the par 4s (5-0-0) - the first time in TGL a team has swept a hole type."

New York Golf Club was impressive in their game against Jupiter Links Golf Club. They took an early lead and maintained it until the very end.

New York Golf Club won the first hole, followed by six consecutive wins from the third through the eighth. However, Jupiter Links Golf Club attempted a comeback by winning the ninth hole.

In the singles format, Jupiter Links Golf Club won the 10th hole, but New York Golf Club responded strongly, winning the 11th and 13th holes. They ultimately won the match 10-3.

Rickie Fowler's New York Golf Club vaults into playoffs position with a victory against Tiger Woods' Jupiter Links in TGL

With the victory on February 18, Rickie Fowler's New York Golf Club vaulted into the playoffs position. They settled in fourth place in the season standings, while Tiger Woods's Jupiter Links Golf Club slipped to fifth place, below the playoff cut line.

New York Golf Club has so far played in three games, recording one win and two losses. During a press conference, Fowler opened up about the team's win against Jupiter Links Golf Club and expressed a desire to win more matches in the future. He said (via AAP Sports):

"We all knew that we were going to need -- I think we knew it was kind of an unspoken thing. We were going to need a big night at some point to at least kind of get the mojo going and the momentum the right way. Nice to do it tonight versus waiting a match or two."

This week, New York Golf Club's lineup featured Rickie Fowler, Cameron Young, and Matt Fitzpatrick, as Xander Schauffele missed the match. The two-time major winner has been sidelined with a rib injury and is expected to return to play at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

