Rickie Fowler's World Ranking after Masters 2023 explored

Rickie Fowler has slipped three spots down to World No. 58 in the latest ranking update after the 2023 Masters. Notably, Fowler fell short of making it to the 2023 Masters field as he was just outside the top 50.

After a slump in recent years, Fowler has brought consistency to his game this season. Improvements are visible in the rankings as well considering the 2016 Players Championship winner was World No. 103 at the start of 2023 and reached as high as World No. 55 this year.

Fowler has made it into the top 25 of eight events out of 12 starts this season, including one runner-up finish. Last year, he could make only one top-10 finish and missed nine cuts in 22 starts. We can safely say that breaching the top 50 isn't far from the improved Fowler.

Jon Rahm returns to World No. 1 after Masters win

The Masters was Jon Rahm's fourth title this year

Jon Rahm returned to the World No. 1 position in OWGR after claiming the 2023 Masters last Sunday. The top ranking has been shuffled between Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, and Scottie Scheffler this year with new changes after every result.

While Rory was World No. 1 at the start of the year, Scheffler snatched it from him in February, followed by Rahm displacing him. This continued in March as well, with Scheffler returning at the top with a Players Championship win and now the Spaniard again returning to numero uno.

World Golf rankings on April 9 update

Phil Mickelson made a significant jump in rankings after T2 finish at The Masters

While Jon Rahm has returned to World No. 1 in the golf rankings, there has been one significant jump this week. Phil Mickelson, who had slipped as low as World No. 425 prior to the Masters, has made a jump of 353 places to reach World No. 72 after his T2 finish at Augusta.

Here's the updated golf ranking as of today:

Jon Rahm Scottie Scheffler Rory McIlroy Patrick Cantlay Cameron Smith Xander Schauffele Max Homa Will Zalatoris Viktor Hovland Sam Burns Collin Morikawa Justin Thomas Cameron Young Tony Finau Jordan Spieth Matt Fitzpatrick Sungjae Im Tyrrell Hatton Tom Kim Kurt Kitayama Hideki Matsuyama Keegan Bradley Shane Lowry Joaquin Niemann Tommy Fleetwood Billy Horschel Tom Hoge Sahith Theegala Russell Henley Corey Conners Justin Rose Chris Kirk Jason Day Brian Harman Abraham Ancer Sepp Straka Ryan Fox Seamus Power Brooks Koepka Si Woo Kim Adam Scott Kyoung-Hoon Lee Thomas Pieters Harris English Patrick Reed Keith Mitchell Aaron Wise Alex Noren J.T. Poston Taylor Moore Matt Kuchar Min Woo Lee Kevin Kisner Guillermo Mito Pereira Mackenzie Hughes Talor Gooch Lucas Herbert Rickie Fowler Harold Varner Iii Taylor Montgomery Adam Svensson Adrian Meronk Scott Stallings Denny Mccarthy Victor Perez Nick Taylor Davis Riley Adam Hadwin Andrew Putnam Dustin Johnson J.J. Spaun Phil Mickelson Davis Thompson Christiaan Bezuidenhout Justin Suh Maverick McNealy Brendon Todd Cameron Davis Ben Griffin Gary Woodland Adri Arnaus Dean Burmester Thomas Detry Wyndham Clark Kazuki Higa Trey Mullinax Sadom Kaewkanjana Adrian Otaegui Thriston Lawrence Cameron Tringale Adam Schenk Callum Shinkwin Jason Kokrak Danny Willett Thorbjorn Olesen Jordan Smith Pablo Larrazabal Robert Macintyre Joel Dahmen Hayden Buckley

Poll : 0 votes