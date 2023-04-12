Create

Rickie Fowler's World Ranking after Masters 2023 explored

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Apr 12, 2023 19:53 GMT
RBC Heritage - Previews
Rickie Fowler will play RBC Heritage this week

Rickie Fowler has slipped three spots down to World No. 58 in the latest ranking update after the 2023 Masters. Notably, Fowler fell short of making it to the 2023 Masters field as he was just outside the top 50.

After a slump in recent years, Fowler has brought consistency to his game this season. Improvements are visible in the rankings as well considering the 2016 Players Championship winner was World No. 103 at the start of 2023 and reached as high as World No. 55 this year.

Fowler has made it into the top 25 of eight events out of 12 starts this season, including one runner-up finish. Last year, he could make only one top-10 finish and missed nine cuts in 22 starts. We can safely say that breaching the top 50 isn't far from the improved Fowler.

Jon Rahm returns to World No. 1 after Masters win

The Masters was Jon Rahm&#039;s fourth title this year
The Masters was Jon Rahm's fourth title this year

Jon Rahm returned to the World No. 1 position in OWGR after claiming the 2023 Masters last Sunday. The top ranking has been shuffled between Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, and Scottie Scheffler this year with new changes after every result.

While Rory was World No. 1 at the start of the year, Scheffler snatched it from him in February, followed by Rahm displacing him. This continued in March as well, with Scheffler returning at the top with a Players Championship win and now the Spaniard again returning to numero uno.

World Golf rankings on April 9 update

Phil Mickelson made a significant jump in rankings after T2 finish at The Masters
Phil Mickelson made a significant jump in rankings after T2 finish at The Masters

While Jon Rahm has returned to World No. 1 in the golf rankings, there has been one significant jump this week. Phil Mickelson, who had slipped as low as World No. 425 prior to the Masters, has made a jump of 353 places to reach World No. 72 after his T2 finish at Augusta.

Here's the updated golf ranking as of today:

  1. Jon Rahm
  2. Scottie Scheffler
  3. Rory McIlroy
  4. Patrick Cantlay
  5. Cameron Smith
  6. Xander Schauffele
  7. Max Homa
  8. Will Zalatoris
  9. Viktor Hovland
  10. Sam Burns
  11. Collin Morikawa
  12. Justin Thomas
  13. Cameron Young
  14. Tony Finau
  15. Jordan Spieth
  16. Matt Fitzpatrick
  17. Sungjae Im
  18. Tyrrell Hatton
  19. Tom Kim
  20. Kurt Kitayama
  21. Hideki Matsuyama
  22. Keegan Bradley
  23. Shane Lowry
  24. Joaquin Niemann
  25. Tommy Fleetwood
  26. Billy Horschel
  27. Tom Hoge
  28. Sahith Theegala
  29. Russell Henley
  30. Corey Conners
  31. Justin Rose
  32. Chris Kirk
  33. Jason Day
  34. Brian Harman
  35. Abraham Ancer
  36. Sepp Straka
  37. Ryan Fox
  38. Seamus Power
  39. Brooks Koepka
  40. Si Woo Kim
  41. Adam Scott
  42. Kyoung-Hoon Lee
  43. Thomas Pieters
  44. Harris English
  45. Patrick Reed
  46. Keith Mitchell
  47. Aaron Wise
  48. Alex Noren
  49. J.T. Poston
  50. Taylor Moore
  51. Matt Kuchar
  52. Min Woo Lee
  53. Kevin Kisner
  54. Guillermo Mito Pereira
  55. Mackenzie Hughes
  56. Talor Gooch
  57. Lucas Herbert
  58. Rickie Fowler
  59. Harold Varner Iii
  60. Taylor Montgomery
  61. Adam Svensson
  62. Adrian Meronk
  63. Scott Stallings
  64. Denny Mccarthy
  65. Victor Perez
  66. Nick Taylor
  67. Davis Riley
  68. Adam Hadwin
  69. Andrew Putnam
  70. Dustin Johnson
  71. J.J. Spaun
  72. Phil Mickelson
  73. Davis Thompson
  74. Christiaan Bezuidenhout
  75. Justin Suh
  76. Maverick McNealy
  77. Brendon Todd
  78. Cameron Davis
  79. Ben Griffin
  80. Gary Woodland
  81. Adri Arnaus
  82. Dean Burmester
  83. Thomas Detry
  84. Wyndham Clark
  85. Kazuki Higa
  86. Trey Mullinax
  87. Sadom Kaewkanjana
  88. Adrian Otaegui
  89. Thriston Lawrence
  90. Cameron Tringale
  91. Adam Schenk
  92. Callum Shinkwin
  93. Jason Kokrak
  94. Danny Willett
  95. Thorbjorn Olesen
  96. Jordan Smith
  97. Pablo Larrazabal
  98. Robert Macintyre
  99. Joel Dahmen
  100. Hayden Buckley

Edited by Akshay Saraswat
