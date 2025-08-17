Rickie Fowler shares his clear vision for the 2025 Tour Championship 

Rickie Fowler is looking forward to making it to the Tour Championship. The American golfer is playing this week at the BMW Championship. He is ranked 48th in season standings and needs to jump within the top 30 after this week to qualify for next week's event.

Ad

Fowler has one more round to go at the BMW Championship, and a good finish can help him make it to the Tour Championship. In the post-round press conference on Saturday, the PGA Tour pro opened up about his final-round preparation. He said (via ASAP Sports):

"Obviously have been trying to score and play as best I can. Haven't made a whole lot. Made a few today, which was nice. Yeah, not in a bad spot. We obviously have a chance going into tomorrow. In a way, I'd much rather be on the outside looking in."

Ad

Trending

"I know what I need to go do, versus maybe being inside trying to protect type of thing. Go out and yeah, we'll see if we can get things going and hopefully get off to a nice start and just play some good golf tomorrow," he added.

After the third round of the BMW Championship, Rickie Fowler is projected to jump to 32nd place in the FedEx Standings. He played a round of 67 on Saturday and jumped four spots on the leaderboard for a tie for eighth place. Robert MacIntyre is contending for the title. He took the lead at 16-under, followed by Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg at 12-under and 10-under, respectively.

Ad

Rickie Fowler opens up about his Saturday round at the BMW Championship

Rickie Fowler at PGA: BMW Championship - Third Round - Source: Imagn

On Saturday, Rickie Fowler started his game at the BMW Championship on the first tee. He made a birdie and a bogey on the front nine and then was pretty impressive on the back nine.

Ad

He made four birdies and a bogey for a round of 3-under 67. In the post-round press conference, he talked about his performance and said (via ASAP Sports):

"I didn't swing it as well as I have been, which I didn't mind. Did a good job of scoring, getting around, did what I needed to do today. Yeah, excited for tomorrow. Know what we need to do and see if we can go get it done."

Ad

Rickie Fowler played the opening round of 67 at the BMW Championship, followed by the next round of 70. This season on the PGA Tour, he started the campaign with a T21 finish at The American Express and then settled T53 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Some of his notable finishes are T15 at the Truist Championship, T7 at the Memorial Tournament, and T14 at The Open Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu. Know More