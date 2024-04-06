Rickie Fowler signs Jordan Spieth’s $69,350 car he won after scoring a hole-in-one at Texas Open

Rickie Fowler took the opportunity to leave his mark on the car that Jordan Spieth won by making a hole-in-one in the opening round of the Valero Texas Open.

On Thursday, April 4, Spieth carded a 1-over 73 on the first day at the TPC San Antonio. While his opening round was full of both extremes, the highlight of the day was the hole-in-one he made on the par-3, 16th.

The ace on the 16th earned Spieth a brand-new Lexus TX 500h F Sport worth $69,350. Following the Thursday round, he left the course in his new car. However, before he signed off, his good friend Fowler was photographed signing the brand-new car's windshield.

The photograph was shared by Golf Channel's Rex Hoggard on X, where Fowler is seen signing the windshield while Spieth is sitting in the driving seat.

This was the fourth hole-in-one for Spieth on the PGA Tour and the first since the 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational. His other two aces came at the 2015 BMW Championship and the 2013 Puerto Rico Open.

Did Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth make the cut at the Valero Texas Open?

Rickie Fowler had carded a 4-over 76 in the first round of the Valero Texas Open and already had a lot to catch up on by Friday. He posted an even-par 72 in the second round, but that wasn't good enough to keep him inside the cutline.

Fowler was at 2-under with six holes to go on Friday and needed another birdie to make it to the weekend, but he ended up with two more bogeys. The cutline was at 1-over, while he aggregated at 4-over after 36 holes. Over two days at TPC San Antonio, he made six birdies, six bogeys, and two double bogeys.

However, Jordan Spieth recovered quite well on Friday to make a significant leap after 36 holes at the Valero Texas Open. Following his 1-over 73 on Thursday, he fired a 4-under 68 in the second round to jump 70 spots to T10 after two rounds. He is currently aggregated at 3-under and is eight strokes behind the leader, Akshay Bhatia.

Following his first-round 63, Bhatia shot 2-under 70 on the second day at TPC San Antonio to increase his lead to five strokes after 36 holes. Brendon Todd remained unmoved at second after shooting an even-par 72. He was joined by Russell Henley and Denny McCarthy, who posted 69 and 70, respectively.

Rory McIlroy was placed in solo fifth after carding a 2-under 70 in the second round of the Valero Texas Open.