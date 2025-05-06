Rickie Fowler suffers another setback, falls to lowest OWGR rank in 30 months

Rickie Fowler's disappointing season continues as he has slipped to his worst ranking in 30 months. As per the latest update, he is ranked 125th in the OWGR, which is his worst ranking since October 2022.
Fowler was last seen competing at the RBC Heritage, where he tied for 68th after shooting even par. The six-time PGA Tour winner has made just one top-ten finish in his last 32 starts.
Speaking of the rankings, Scottie Scheffler continues to retain the top spot, while Rory McIlroy has narrowed the gap after an incredible start to the 2025 season. Xander Schauffele is ranked third, followed by Collin Morikawa, who is also looking for his first win in 18 months.
Here's a look at the latest rankings:
- Scottie Scheffler: 14.4996
- Rory McIlroy: 11.5642
- Xander Schauffele: 7.6023
- Collin Morikawa: 6.4345
- Justin Thomas: 5.7216
- Ludvig Åberg: 5.5315
- Hideki Matsuyama: 5.0633
- Russell Henley: 4.8907
- Viktor Hovland: 4.1142
- Maverick McNealy: 4.0216
- Tommy Fleetwood: 3.6325
- Shane Lowry: 3.5361
- Bryson DeChambeau: 3.5190
- Justin Rose: 3.4732
- Wyndham Clark: 3.4192
- Patrick Cantlay: 3.3682
- Sepp Straka: 3.3643
- Keegan Bradley: 3.2951
- Sungjae Im: 3.2346
- Tyrrell Hatton: 3.2292
- Robert MacIntyre: 3.1384
- Corey Conners: 3.1274
- Brian Harman: 3.1177
- Billy Horschel: 2.9802
- Min Woo Lee: 2.7906
- Akshay Bhatia: 2.7637
- Daniel Berger: 2.7518
- J.J. Spaun: 2.7365
- Aaron Rai: 2.7095
- Thomas Detry: 2.6978
- Sahith Theegala: 2.6841
- Jason Day: 2.5550
- Sam Burns: 2.5115
- Andrew Novak: 2.4661
- Harris English: 2.4520
- Nick Taylor: 2.4229
- Lucas Glover: 2.4002
- Tony Finau: 2.3875
- Byeong Hun An: 2.3710
- Adam Scott: 2.3629
- Tom Kim: 2.3416
- Tom Hoge: 2.2560
- Denny McCarthy: 2.2199
- J.T. Poston: 2.1938
- Max Greyserman: 2.1836
- Jordan Spieth: 2.1817
- Taylor Pendrith: 2.1655
- Stephan Jaeger: 2.1365
- Nicolas Echavarria: 2.1073
- Nick Dunlap: 2.0880
What's next for Rickie Fowler? Schedule explored
Rickie Fowler will next compete at the Truist Championship 2025, which will tee off on Thursday, May 8 at the Philadelphia Cricket Club in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He has received one of the four sponsor exemptions alongside Jordan Spieth, Keith Mitchell, and Gary Woodland.
Fowler has missed just one cut in nine starts at the Truist Championship and has four top-ten finishes, including a playoff win in 2012.
Here's a look at Fowler's results at the Truist Championship over the years:
- 2010: 6,
- 2011: T16
- 2012: P1
- 2013: T73
- 2014: T38
- 2016: T4
- 2018: T21
- 2019: T4
- 2021: CUT
- 2022: T21
- 2023: T14
- 2024: T43