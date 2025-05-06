  • home icon
Rickie Fowler suffers another setback, falls to lowest OWGR rank in 30 months

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified May 06, 2025 06:40 GMT
Syndication: Palm Beach Post - Source: Imagn
Rickie Fowler (Image Source: Imagn)

Rickie Fowler's disappointing season continues as he has slipped to his worst ranking in 30 months. As per the latest update, he is ranked 125th in the OWGR, which is his worst ranking since October 2022.

Fowler was last seen competing at the RBC Heritage, where he tied for 68th after shooting even par. The six-time PGA Tour winner has made just one top-ten finish in his last 32 starts.

Speaking of the rankings, Scottie Scheffler continues to retain the top spot, while Rory McIlroy has narrowed the gap after an incredible start to the 2025 season. Xander Schauffele is ranked third, followed by Collin Morikawa, who is also looking for his first win in 18 months.

Here's a look at the latest rankings:

  1. Scottie Scheffler: 14.4996
  2. Rory McIlroy: 11.5642
  3. Xander Schauffele: 7.6023
  4. Collin Morikawa: 6.4345
  5. Justin Thomas: 5.7216
  6. Ludvig Åberg: 5.5315
  7. Hideki Matsuyama: 5.0633
  8. Russell Henley: 4.8907
  9. Viktor Hovland: 4.1142
  10. Maverick McNealy: 4.0216
  11. Tommy Fleetwood: 3.6325
  12. Shane Lowry: 3.5361
  13. Bryson DeChambeau: 3.5190
  14. Justin Rose: 3.4732
  15. Wyndham Clark: 3.4192
  16. Patrick Cantlay: 3.3682
  17. Sepp Straka: 3.3643
  18. Keegan Bradley: 3.2951
  19. Sungjae Im: 3.2346
  20. Tyrrell Hatton: 3.2292
  21. Robert MacIntyre: 3.1384
  22. Corey Conners: 3.1274
  23. Brian Harman: 3.1177
  24. Billy Horschel: 2.9802
  25. Min Woo Lee: 2.7906
  26. Akshay Bhatia: 2.7637
  27. Daniel Berger: 2.7518
  28. J.J. Spaun: 2.7365
  29. Aaron Rai: 2.7095
  30. Thomas Detry: 2.6978
  31. Sahith Theegala: 2.6841
  32. Jason Day: 2.5550
  33. Sam Burns: 2.5115
  34. Andrew Novak: 2.4661
  35. Harris English: 2.4520
  36. Nick Taylor: 2.4229
  37. Lucas Glover: 2.4002
  38. Tony Finau: 2.3875
  39. Byeong Hun An: 2.3710
  40. Adam Scott: 2.3629
  41. Tom Kim: 2.3416
  42. Tom Hoge: 2.2560
  43. Denny McCarthy: 2.2199
  44. J.T. Poston: 2.1938
  45. Max Greyserman: 2.1836
  46. Jordan Spieth: 2.1817
  47. Taylor Pendrith: 2.1655
  48. Stephan Jaeger: 2.1365
  49. Nicolas Echavarria: 2.1073
  50. Nick Dunlap: 2.0880
What's next for Rickie Fowler? Schedule explored

Rickie Fowler at the RBC Heritage 2025 (Image Source: Getty)
Rickie Fowler at the RBC Heritage 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Rickie Fowler will next compete at the Truist Championship 2025, which will tee off on Thursday, May 8 at the Philadelphia Cricket Club in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He has received one of the four sponsor exemptions alongside Jordan Spieth, Keith Mitchell, and Gary Woodland.

Fowler has missed just one cut in nine starts at the Truist Championship and has four top-ten finishes, including a playoff win in 2012.

Here's a look at Fowler's results at the Truist Championship over the years:

  • 2010: 6,
  • 2011: T16
  • 2012: P1
  • 2013: T73
  • 2014: T38
  • 2016: T4
  • 2018: T21
  • 2019: T4
  • 2021: CUT
  • 2022: T21
  • 2023: T14
  • 2024: T43
