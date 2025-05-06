Rickie Fowler suffers another setback, falls to lowest OWGR rank in 30 months

Rickie Fowler's disappointing season continues as he has slipped to his worst ranking in 30 months. As per the latest update, he is ranked 125th in the OWGR, which is his worst ranking since October 2022.

Fowler was last seen competing at the RBC Heritage, where he tied for 68th after shooting even par. The six-time PGA Tour winner has made just one top-ten finish in his last 32 starts.

Speaking of the rankings, Scottie Scheffler continues to retain the top spot, while Rory McIlroy has narrowed the gap after an incredible start to the 2025 season. Xander Schauffele is ranked third, followed by Collin Morikawa, who is also looking for his first win in 18 months.

Here's a look at the latest rankings:

Scottie Scheffler: 14.4996 Rory McIlroy: 11.5642 Xander Schauffele: 7.6023 Collin Morikawa: 6.4345 Justin Thomas: 5.7216 Ludvig Åberg: 5.5315 Hideki Matsuyama: 5.0633 Russell Henley: 4.8907 Viktor Hovland: 4.1142 Maverick McNealy: 4.0216 Tommy Fleetwood: 3.6325 Shane Lowry: 3.5361 Bryson DeChambeau: 3.5190 Justin Rose: 3.4732 Wyndham Clark: 3.4192 Patrick Cantlay: 3.3682 Sepp Straka: 3.3643 Keegan Bradley: 3.2951 Sungjae Im: 3.2346 Tyrrell Hatton: 3.2292 Robert MacIntyre: 3.1384 Corey Conners: 3.1274 Brian Harman: 3.1177 Billy Horschel: 2.9802 Min Woo Lee: 2.7906 Akshay Bhatia: 2.7637 Daniel Berger: 2.7518 J.J. Spaun: 2.7365 Aaron Rai: 2.7095 Thomas Detry: 2.6978 Sahith Theegala: 2.6841 Jason Day: 2.5550 Sam Burns: 2.5115 Andrew Novak: 2.4661 Harris English: 2.4520 Nick Taylor: 2.4229 Lucas Glover: 2.4002 Tony Finau: 2.3875 Byeong Hun An: 2.3710 Adam Scott: 2.3629 Tom Kim: 2.3416 Tom Hoge: 2.2560 Denny McCarthy: 2.2199 J.T. Poston: 2.1938 Max Greyserman: 2.1836 Jordan Spieth: 2.1817 Taylor Pendrith: 2.1655 Stephan Jaeger: 2.1365 Nicolas Echavarria: 2.1073 Nick Dunlap: 2.0880

What's next for Rickie Fowler? Schedule explored

Rickie Fowler at the RBC Heritage 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Rickie Fowler will next compete at the Truist Championship 2025, which will tee off on Thursday, May 8 at the Philadelphia Cricket Club in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He has received one of the four sponsor exemptions alongside Jordan Spieth, Keith Mitchell, and Gary Woodland.

Fowler has missed just one cut in nine starts at the Truist Championship and has four top-ten finishes, including a playoff win in 2012.

Here's a look at Fowler's results at the Truist Championship over the years:

2010 : 6,

: 6, 2011 : T16

: T16 2012 : P1

: P1 2013 : T73

: T73 2014 : T38

: T38 2016 : T4

: T4 2018 : T21

: T21 2019 : T4

: T4 2021 : CUT

: CUT 2022 : T21

: T21 2023 : T14

: T14 2024: T43

