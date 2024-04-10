Rickie Fowler wins the Masters 2024 Par-3 Contest

Rickie Fowler is currently at the Augusta National Golf Club to participate in The Masters Tournament, which begins this Thursday, April 11. He has already had a successful start to the day by claiming his first title.

Fowler won the Par-3 Contest, which is a build-up for the prestigious Major. He was accompanied by his toddler daughter Maya and his wife Allison Stokke, who served as his caddie. His score was 5 under 21, having been in the lead from the beginning.

The Par-3 Contest title isn't highly valued among players, as no winner of that unofficial event has ever won the Masters in the same year. However, it's interesting to note that 12 Masters winners have also claimed victory in the Par-3 Contest.

Fowler thus became the 57th winner of this event, which is played every Wednesday before the start of the Masters. The event was established in 1960 and has only been canceled twice: once in 2017 due to weather conditions, and again in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Looking back at Rickie Fowler's performance at the Masters and more

The 2024 edition will be Rickie Fowler's 11th appearance at the Masters Tournament. He missed the last three consecutive editions (2021-2023) but performed well in the previous 10 seasons.

Fowler has never won the official event at Augusta National but has suffered only one cut in 10 appearances. His best results include three Top 10s, including a second-place finish in 2018, when he finished just one stroke behind Patrick Reed.

His participation in Majors has been successful, although he has never won any. In 49 editions (including the Masters) he has suffered only nine cuts, with 13 Top 10s, nine Top 5s and three second places.

His best season in terms of Majors was in 2014, when he finished in the Top 5 in all four such tournaments, including second-place finishes at the U.S. Open and The Open Championship.

Fowler has had a 14-season career on the PGA Tour, securing six victories at that level. In 2023, he clinched the Rocket Mortgage Classic title, marking his first victory since 2019.