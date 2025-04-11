"Ridiculous" - Ludvig Aberg reacts to PGA Tour rival's flawless Masters start

Ludvig Aberg reacted to PGA Tour pro Justin Rose's stellar start at the Masters 2025. The Englishman played a round of 7-under 65 to take the lead after the first 18-hole game in this week's Major at Augusta National, which had its opening round on Thursday, April 10.

In the press conference, Aberg, last year's runner-up of the tournament, talked about the opening-round leader. The Swedish golfer praised the former Major winner and recalled the time from the game when Rose was playing at 8-under, calling it "pretty impressive."

Speaking of Rose, Aberg said, via ASAP Sports:

"It's actually ridiculous. We were walking down, I can't remember what hole it was, and he got it to 8 at some point, which we were like, that's pretty impressive. I haven't seen any of his shots or putts, but I would imagine he's pretty pleased with that."

Justin Rose made eight birdies in the opening round of the game. He was playing at 8-under until the 17th hole, but on the 18th, he made a bogey and finally settled for the score of 7-under.

Meanwhile, it was a great start at the Masters for Ludvig Aberg as well. He played the opening round of 4-under 68 to finish just three strokes behind the leader.

"Sneaky Hard"- Ludvig Aberg breaks down Augusta’s tough challenges after the opening round

Ludvig Aberg started on the first tee hole and made a birdie on the third and then a bogey on the fourth hole. He had some good shots on the back nine and carded four birdies for an overall score of 4-under 68. He was tied for second with Scottie Scheffler and Corey Conners after the first round of the Masters 2025.

In the post-round press conference, Aberg reflected on the challenge he faced in the opening round at Augusta National. He said, via ASAP Sports:

"It was sneaky hard. There isn't a ton of wind, but it still swirls. There's a few greens that gets a little crusty towards the end of the afternoon, and you really have to place your second shots if you're good off the tee. It makes it tricky when the wind kind of goes back in your face and then down. "

Meanwhile, the second round of the Masters 2025 will take place on Friday, April 11. The play will start at 7:40 a.m. ET with Cam Davis, Austin Eckroat, and Rafael Campos taking the first shot of the day, followed by Angel Cabrera, Laurie Canter, and Adam Schenk teeing off at 7:51 a.m. ET.

Ludvig Aberg will tee off on the first hole in a group with Rory McIlroy and Akshay Bhatia at 9:58 a.m. ET.

