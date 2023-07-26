"Ridiculous" - PGA Tour pro Wesley Hunter slams airline for bag and clubs gets 'ruined' beyond repair

Wesley Hunter slammed United Airlines for the carelessness that led to the damage to his bag and clubs.

Hunter is an Alabama resident who often plays on the Mini Tour. Following his flight from Denver to Pensacola, his bag was damaged. The golfer tweeted images of the damaged items, which included a bag, the cracked TaylorMade Stealth Driver with Ventus shaft, and a chipped 56-degree wedge.

Hunter wrote:

"Ridiculous @united my bag and clubs ruined to a point I didn’t think was possible."

United Airlines responded to Hunter's complaint. The customer care personnel wrote:

"Hi there, Wesley. We're truly sorry that this has been your experience. If you haven’t done so already, you’ll need to open a damaged baggage claim with our Baggage team directly. Please call our Baggage Service Center at 1-800-335-2247. ^DK"

Hunter updated fans on the issue in the follow-up tweet. He wrote:

"Out of town at the Alabama open, submitted a claim, have to go back to the airport Thursday for them to asses how much damage has been done. Will update on what they say!"

Where did Wesley Hunter play last?

Wesley Hunter poses with a check after winning the title on the Rolling Red Golf Tour's South East Classic (Image via Twitter.com/RollingRedGolf).

Wesley Hunter was last seen competing at the Colorado Open 2023, an event open to professionals and amateur golfers. This year's event took place from July 20 to July 23 at Green Valley Ranch. Hunter posted 68, 72, 64, and 66 over four days to aggregate at 14-under. He finished T15, seven strokes short of Turk Pettit.

Hunter was born on March 22, 1995, in Mobile, Alabama, to Michelle McClung, a school superintendent. She raised him as a single parent and used to drop him off at the golf course every day. During his senior year, Hunter helped his school, St. Luke’s Episcopal School, win the state championship.

Wesley Hunter is good friends with Robbie Shelton, who is also a Mobile, Alabama, native and currently plays on the PGA Tour.

After a good college golf career at Spring Hill College in Mobile, he turned professional and started playing on the lesser-known mini-tours. So far, the 28-year-old golfer hasn't been able to qualify for the Korn Ferry Tour or PGA Tour.

Last month, Hunter failed to make it to the final field of the US Open by just two strokes. He carded 65 and 70 in the two rounds of Monday Qualifying at the Hawks Ridge Golf Club in Ball Ground, Georgia.

Wesley Hunter needed a par putt on the 35th hole to keep his chances alive, as he was just a single stroke behind qualification. Unfortunately, he missed an eight-foot par putt, extending his wait to play in the major.

The Alabama native has played two events on the PGA Tour Canada but missed cuts in both of them. Last year he played at the Volvo Golf Championship by Seguros del Estado, a PGA Tour Latinoamerica event, where he carded 74 and 73 over two days to miss the cut.