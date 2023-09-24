“Right and right”: Brooks Koepka’s wife Jenna Sims sees the funny side of bizarre interview question asked to 5x Major champion 

Brooks Koepka married girlfriend Jenna Sims on June 4, 2022, after dating her for several years. The couple now has a child together and supports each other in their diverse interests.

Sims is an actress-cum-model who has appeared in various movies throughout her career. The couple also has a child together and shares each other's escapades via their social media accounts.

Recently, Koepka was invited for an interview with Barstool Sports, where he was asked an unusual question.

The interviewer asked the American golfer some uncomfortable questions about his wife. However, Brooks Koepka was a good sport and answered them in good spirit.

Interestingly, it was his wife who gave an interesting reaction to the whole interaction. She took to social media to share her views and gave her answer via an Instagram story.

"Right and right."

Jenna Sims responded to Koepka's answers.

Brooks Koepka was generally asked about his wife's shoe size, and subsequently he was asked if Jenna likes to wear nail polish, and if yes, what color.

"I think she’s an eight."

Koepka answered via Daily Mail.

"I don't know. Summer time, I think she goes for bright colors."

The eccentric couple recently announced the birth of their first child, Crew Sims Koepka, via their social media accounts. The child was born on July 27, 2023.

Brooks Koepka shows off new haircut days before the Ryder Cup

Team USA will be looking to defend their crown away from home for the 2023 edition of the Ryder Cup.

Brooks Koepka is an experienced golfer who was named by captain Zach Johnson as a wild-card pick. Interestingly, he is also the only golfer on the highly controversial LIV Golf Tour.

Koepka is evidently excited for the opportunity and has decided to show it off with a new haircut. The 33-year-old posted a video on Instagram with a mullet and 'freedom flow us' as the caption.

Moreover, mullet is not uncommon in the world of golf, and several golfers were seen donning it, including Australian golfer Cameron Smith.

Maybe the new hairstyle can help with Koepka's form, who has been struggling since making a move to the LIV Golf circuit amidst massive scrutiny and controversy.