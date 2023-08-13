Ripper GC captain Cam Smith applauds the team’s collective effort for recent good form

Cam Smith is a highly celebrated golf player who has won several notable championships in his tenure. Currently, the 29-year-old is leading the LIV Golf team called the 'Ripper GC'. This team comprises of all the Australian golfers including Smith himself.

The team also features Matt Jones, Marc Leishman, and Jediah Morgan. The Aussie-powered team were competing for the LIV Golf London invitational and performed exceptionally well. However, they were beaten by the South African Stinger GC, led by Louis Oosthuizen.

Both teams were tied with a score of -11. However, Cam Smith was easily the best player on the leaderboard with a score of -15. Additionally, Smith was also impressed with the exceptional performance of his team and applauded their hard work.

"I think collectively as a team we've all been trying to just work a little bit harder the last couple of months."

Smith also had a word of advice for his team (via LIV Golf Twitter).

"Just put our heads down, and you can see it kinds of flourishing there a little bit"

Cameron Smith ultimately won the London Invitational tournament and was also proud of the achievements of his team. This was his second LIV Golf title and the Australian is gearing up for many more this season.

Cam Smith had mixed emotions after winning the London Invitational

The LIV Golf London Invitational was a star-studded event that featured many prominent golfers. However, Cam Smith took the win after defying all odds. Similarly, Smith has won many significant golf championships, including the 2022 Open Championship and the 2022 Players Championship.

Smith was delighted after winning the London Invitational. However, his happiness would have been more if his team, the Ripper GC, would have secured victory.

The 29-year-old had mixed emotions after securing victory (via CBS Golf):

"I'm thrilled about the individual win, but it would have been nice to get up there with the boys. I hit a good putt, too. It's a bit of mixed emotions, I think, at the moment."

Smith added:

"We [Ripper GC] showed some form early last week, and we're showing form again here. It's good to see Leishman play really good golf. He played incredible this weekend. I got to play with him the last two days, and he might not be too far behind me."

Cam Smith is turning out to be an ideal leader for his LIV Golf team and can promise them additional victories in the coming events.