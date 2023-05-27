Rising star Harry Hall surges to 3-stroke lead at Charles Schwab Challenge

Harry Hall continued his momentum from the first day to maintain the three-shot lead after playing 36 holes in the Charles Schwab Challenge. After shooting a 62 on Thursday, Hall followed it up with a 66 on Day 2 to aggregate at 12-under after two rounds.

Starting from the back nine, the PGA Tour rookie holed two bogeys and six birdies in the second round, four of them came back-to-back on the 17th, 18th, 1st, and 2nd holes.

Harry English posted a bogey-free 65 on Friday at Colonial Golf Club to move to nine under par. He also dug in an eagle on the par-3 8th hole. Emiliano Grillo shot a 65 on Friday to leap four spots up to third place.

Adam Schenk, Robby Shelton, and Byeong Hun An were tied for fourth, five strokes short of Hall. Andrew Novak and world number one Scottie Scheffler were at T7. Scheffler, who lost in a playoff at Charles Schwab Challenge last year, shot another 67 to aggregate at 6-under.

Jordan Spieth, Sam Ryder, and Tommy Fleetwood missed the 1-over cutline at the Charles Schwab Challenge. Spieth, who was suffering from a wrist injury of late, shot two 72s to bow out of the tournament at 4-over.

PGA Championship here Michael Block played relatively better on Day 2 at Colonial, as he carded a 74, but it wasn't good enough to compensate for the disastrous performance of Thursday.

Leaderboard explored for the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge after Day 2

Scottie Scheffler during Charles Schwab Challenge - Round Two

Here's the leaderboard for the Charles Schwab Challenge after 36 holes:

1 Harry Hall: -12

2 Harris English: -9

3 Emiliano Grillo: -8

T4 Adam Schenk: -7

T4 Byeong Hun An: -7

T4 Robby Shelton: -7

T7 Andrew Novak: -6

T7 Scottie Scheffler: -6

T9 Carson Young: -5

T9 Austin Eckroat: -5

T9 Justin Rose: -5

T12 Lee Hodges: -4

T12 Ben Griffin: -4

T12 Andrew Putnam: -4

T12 Peter Malnati: -4

T12 David Lipsky: -4

T12 Chez Reavie: -4

T12 Max Homa: -4

T19 Chad Ramey: -3

T19 Scott Piercy: -3

T19 Kevin Streelman: -3

T19 Alex Noren: -3

T19 Akshay Bhatia: -3

T19 Sam Stevens: -3

T19 Si Woo Kim: -3

T19 K.H. Lee: -3

T19 Sam Burns: -3

T28 Justin Suh: -2

T28 Patton Kizzire: -2

T28 Ryan Fox: -2

T28 Min Woo Lee: -2

T28 Ben Martin: -2

T28 Thomas Detry: -2

T28 Cody Gribble: -2

T28 Michael Kim: -2

T28 Mark Hubbard: -2

T28 Justin Lower: -2

T28 Christiaan Bezuidenhout: -2



T39 J.J. Spaun: -1

T39 Kramer Hickok: -1

T39 Aaron Rai: -1

T39 Brian Harman: -1

T39 Rickie Fowler: -1

T39 Viktor Hovland: -1

T39 Will Gordon: -1

T39 Russell Henley: -1

T39 Erik Compton: -1

T39 Patrick Rodgers: -1

T39 Matt NeSmith: -1

T39 Zecheng Dou: -1

T51 Luke List E

T51 Collin Morikawa E

T51 Austin Smotherman E

T51 Brendon Todd E

T51 Jimmy Walker E

T51 Luke Donald E

T51 Tom Hoge E

T51 Sepp Straka E

T59 Nick Hardy: +1

T59 Kurt Kitayama: +1

T59 Cameron Champ: +1

T59 Aaron Baddeley: +1

T59 Billy Horschel: +1

T59 Russell Knox: +1

T59 Vincent Norrman: +1

T59 Matthias Schwab: +1

T59 Beau Hossler: +1

T59 Joel Dahmen: +1

T59 Paul Haley II: +1

T59 Stephan Jaeger: +1

T59 Alex Smalley: +1

T59 Maverick McNealy: +1

