Rising star Pierceson Coody finds himself in contention at the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge - "My game's going the right direction"

Following the great second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Pierceson Coody said it was a nice feeling to finish at T2 ahead of the weekend. He added that it was nice to know that his game was heading in the right direction.

On Friday, May 24, Pierceson Coody carded 5-under 65 to aggregate at 8-under after two rounds. He started with an eagle on hole 2, then made two straight bogeys before making birdies on the 6th and 8th and again a bogey on the ninth. He was just 2-under par after 15 holes, but three straight birdies put him in joint second place.

During the post-round interview, Pierceson Coody reflected on his performance. He said as per PGA Tour:

"It's a nice feeling because the season hasn't been what I wanted it to this year, and to know that my game's going the right direction, it's great. I'm trying to stay kind of in a process mindset with everything and just build because I know I have still a lot of events left and an opportunity to go win the tournament is a great feeling. Yeah, I'm pleased with where I'm heading."

Pierceson Coody was happy with his putter and with some of his wedge and approach shots which helped him to earn birdies on the last few holes.

"Just looking forward to hopefully some consistent ball striking this weekend," he added."

When will Pierceson Coody tee off at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 3?

Pirceson Coody is paired with Hayden Buckley for the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge. The duo will tee off on Saturday, May 25 at 1:45 pm ET.

Here are the complete tee time details for the Charles Schwab Challenge, Day 3:

8 am - Ben Silverman

8:05 am - Troy Merritt, Parker Coody

8:15 am - Kevin Kisner, Vincent Norrman

8:25 am - Nick Hardy, Si Woo Kim

8:35 am - Maverick McNealy, Aaron Rai

8:45 am - Emiliano Grillo, Lee Hodges

8:55 am - Victor Perez, Mark Hubbard

9:05 am - Justin Rose, Mac Meissner

9:15 am - Peter Malnati, Austin Smotherman

9:25 am - Kevin Streelman, Adam Svensson

9:35 am - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Callum Tarren

9:45 am - Thomas Detry, Davis Thompson

9:55 am - Charley Hoffman, Tyler Duncan

10:10 am - Billy Horschel, Tom Hoge

10:20 am - Doug Ghim, Joel Dahmen

10:30 am - Keith Mitchell, David Lipsky

10:40 am - Cam Davis, Rickie Fowler

10:50 am - Chandler Phillips, Martin Laird

11 am - C.T. Pan, Patrick Rodgers

11:10 am - K.H. Lee, Joseph Bramlett

11:20 am - Lucas Glover, Daniel Berger

11:30 am - Alejandro Tosti, Ben Martin

11:40 am - Zach Johnson, Brendon Todd

11:50 am - Jordan Spieth, Kevin Yu

12 pm - Collin Morikawa, Min Woo Lee

12:15 pm - J.T. Poston, Adam Scott

12:25 pm - Ryan Moore, S.H. Kim

12:35 pm - Scottie Scheffler, Tom Kim

12:45 pm - Matt NeSmith, Matt Kuchar

12:55 pm - Webb Simpson, Denny McCarthy

1:05 pm - Tony Finau, Gary Woodland

1:15 pm - Robby Shelton, Brian Harman

1:25 pm - Ryan Fox, Kevin Tway

1:35 pm - Keegan Bradley, Sepp Straka

1:45 pm - Pierceson Coody, Sungjae Im

1:55 pm - Davis Riley, Hayden Buckley