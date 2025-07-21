Robert MacIntyre drops 4-word message to Royal Portrush after memorable Open Championship finish

  • home icon
By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Jul 21, 2025 04:28 GMT
The 153rd Open - Day Four - Source: Getty
Robert MacIntyre had a decent week at the Open Championship 2025 as he tied for 7th at Royal Portrush. The local star shot a 4-under 67 in the final round to secure his third top-10 finish at the event.

On Sunday, July 20, MacIntyre entered the final day at Royal Portrush eight strokes back. He started with a birdie on the second hole and closed the front nine with an even-par 35 after picking up a birdie and a bogey. On the back nine, he began with a bogey on the 10th but followed it up with five birdies to finish the day at 4-under.

This marked MacIntyre’s third top-10 finish at the Open Championship and his second straight at Royal Portrush. Following his solid performance, he expressed his love for his home venue on Instagram.

Trending
"I love you Portrush," he wrote.
"Feel like it's a matter of time," Robert MacIntyre backs himself for big major result after the Open Championship

The Open Championship 2025 marked MacIntyre’s back-to-back top-10 finish at the majors. Last month, he finished runner-up at the US Open after narrowly missing out on the title to J.J. Spaun.

Following his fifth top-10 finish in majors, MacIntyre said he believes he has the game to win big titles soon.

"I said it yesterday, I feel like it's a matter of time," he said. "If I just keep piecing it all together. This place is statistically a golf course that I should have been sharper. My wedge play was really poor this week."
"There's certain holes this week that were vital, and I played them poorly. To really top 10. But to contend was -- just wasn't sharp enough, and then tough holes, that's where the dropped shots came and ultimately cost me a real chance."
This was Robert MacIntyre's fifth top-10 finish of the 2025 season. The purse for the Open Championship was $17 million, and the 28-year-old Scot claimed $451,834 for his shared seventh-place finish.

Here's a look at the payout at the Open Championship 2025 (top 14 and ties):

  • 1. Scottie Scheffler: $3.1 million
  • 2. Harris English: $1.759 million
  • 3. Chris Gotterup: $1.128 million
  • T4. Wyndham Clark: $730,667
  • T4. Matt Fitzpatrick: $730,667
  • T4. Haotong Li: $730,667
  • T7. Robert MacIntyre: $451,834
  • T7. Xander Schauffele: $451,834
  • T7. Rory McIlroy: $451,834
  • T10. Bryson DeChambeau: $304,650
  • T10. Corey Conners: $304,650
  • T10. Brian Harman: $304,650
  • T10. Russell Henley: $304,650
  • T14. Rickie Fowler: $240,000
  • T14. Nicolai Hojgaard: $240,000
Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
