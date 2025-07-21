Robert MacIntyre drops 4-word message to Royal Portrush after memorable Open Championship finish

Robert MacIntyre had a decent week at the Open Championship 2025 as he tied for 7th at Royal Portrush. The local star shot a 4-under 67 in the final round to secure his third top-10 finish at the event.On Sunday, July 20, MacIntyre entered the final day at Royal Portrush eight strokes back. He started with a birdie on the second hole and closed the front nine with an even-par 35 after picking up a birdie and a bogey. On the back nine, he began with a bogey on the 10th but followed it up with five birdies to finish the day at 4-under.This marked MacIntyre’s third top-10 finish at the Open Championship and his second straight at Royal Portrush. Following his solid performance, he expressed his love for his home venue on Instagram.&quot;I love you Portrush,&quot; he wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post&quot;Feel like it's a matter of time,&quot; Robert MacIntyre backs himself for big major result after the Open ChampionshipThe Open Championship 2025 marked MacIntyre’s back-to-back top-10 finish at the majors. Last month, he finished runner-up at the US Open after narrowly missing out on the title to J.J. Spaun.Following his fifth top-10 finish in majors, MacIntyre said he believes he has the game to win big titles soon.&quot;I said it yesterday, I feel like it's a matter of time,&quot; he said. &quot;If I just keep piecing it all together. This place is statistically a golf course that I should have been sharper. My wedge play was really poor this week.&quot;&quot;There's certain holes this week that were vital, and I played them poorly. To really top 10. But to contend was -- just wasn't sharp enough, and then tough holes, that's where the dropped shots came and ultimately cost me a real chance.&quot;This was Robert MacIntyre's fifth top-10 finish of the 2025 season. The purse for the Open Championship was $17 million, and the 28-year-old Scot claimed $451,834 for his shared seventh-place finish.Here's a look at the payout at the Open Championship 2025 (top 14 and ties):1. Scottie Scheffler: $3.1 million2. Harris English: $1.759 million3. Chris Gotterup: $1.128 millionT4. Wyndham Clark: $730,667T4. Matt Fitzpatrick: $730,667T4. Haotong Li: $730,667T7. Robert MacIntyre: $451,834T7. Xander Schauffele: $451,834T7. Rory McIlroy: $451,834T10. Bryson DeChambeau: $304,650T10. Corey Conners: $304,650T10. Brian Harman: $304,650T10. Russell Henley: $304,650T14. Rickie Fowler: $240,000T14. Nicolai Hojgaard: $240,000