Robert MacIntyre makes big Ryder Cup move after near loss at the US Open

Robert MacIntyre made a big jump in the auto-qualifying for the European Ryder Cup despite narrowly missing out on winning the 2025 US Open. The Scottish golfer had a fabulous outing at the recently concluded Major. However, he missed the title and settled in solo second place.

MacIntyre has jumped seven spots on the auto-qualification standings of the European Team for the Ryder Cup after the 2025 US Open. He is ranked fourth.

Ryder Cup Europe has shared the news on its X account, writing:

"Rising up the rankings ⬆️7️⃣ @robert1lefty moves into the automatic qualification places in the #TeamEurope Rankings."

Notably, only the top 6 in the standings will automatically qualify for the Ryder Cup to play for the European Team, while the other six will be the captain's picks. Rory McIlroy has already qualified for the upcoming biennial tournament, while Tyrrell Hatton jumped to second place, followed by Shane Lowry in third.

Sepp Straka and Rasmus Højgaard are also ranked in the top 6 of the European Team Ryder Cup standings. The top 6 after the 2025 Betfred British Masters will automatically secure their spots in the Ryder Cup.

How much does Robert MacIntyre earn at the 2025 US Open?

With his runner-up finish, Robert MacIntyre has earned $2.322 million in prize money along with 500 FedEx Cup points. The winner, J.J. Spaun, earned $4.3 million while Viktor Hovland received a check of $1.4 million in prize money.

Here is the prize money of the 2025 US Open featuring runner-up Robert MacIntyre:

WINNER - J. J. Spaun (-1) [$4,300,000]

2 - Robert MacIntyre (+1) [$2,322,000]

3 - Viktor Hovland (+2) [$1,459,284]

T4 - Cameron Young (+3) [$876,869]

T4 - Tyrrell Hatton (+3) [$876,869]

T4 - Carlos Ortiz (+3) [$876,869]

T7 - Sam Burns (+4) [$614,423]

T7 - Jon Rahm (+4) [$614,423]

T7 - Scottie Scheffler (+4) [$614,423]

T10 - Ben Griffin (+5) [$465,937]

T10 - Russell Henley (+5) [$465,937]

T12 - Xander Schauffele (+6) [$348,967]

T12 - Brooks Koepka (+6) [$348,967]

T12 - Chris Kirk (+6) [$348,967]

T12 - Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+6) [$348,967]

T12 - Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (+6) [$348,967]

T12 - Thriston Lawrence (+6) [$348,967]

T12 - Adam Scott (+6) [$348,967]

T19 - Rory McIlroy (+7) [$242,532]

T19- Ryan Fox (+7) [$242,532]

T19 - Victor Perez (+7) [$242,532]

T19 - Emiliano Grillo (+7) [$242,532]

T23 - Collin Morikawa (+8) [$161,132]

T23 - Patrick Reed (+8) [$161,132]

T23 - Jordan Spieth (+8) [$161,132]

T23 - Thomas Detry (+8) [$161,132]

T23 - Jason Day (+8) [$161,132]

T23 - Sam Stevens (+8) [$161,132]

T23 - Matt Wallace (+8) [$161,132]

T23 - Max Greyserman (+8) [$161,132]

T23 - Nick Taylor (+8) [$161,132]

T23 - Chris Gotterup (+8) [$161,132]

T33 - Tom Kim (+9) [$113,503]

T33 - Aaron Rai (+9) [$113,503]

T33 - J. T. Poston (+9) [$113,503]

T33 - Keegan Bradley (+9) [$113,503]

37 - Maverick McNealy (+10) [$101,379]

T38 - Taylor Pendrith (+11) [$90,408]

T38 - Tony Finau (+11) [$90,408]

T38 - Matt Fitzpatrick (+11) [$90,408]

T38 - Marc Leishman (+11) [$90,408]

T42 - Hideki Matsuyama (+12) [$72,943]

T42 - Andrew Novak (+12) [$72,943]

T42 - Si Woo Kim (+12) [$72,943]

T42 - Trevor Cone (+12) [$72,943]

T46 - Niklas Norgaard (+13) [$56,944]

T46 - Daniel Berger (+13) [$56,944]

T46 - Rasmus Hojgaard (+13) [$56,944]

T46 - Jhonattan Vegas (+13) [$56,944]

T50 - Ryan McCormick (+14) [$48,101]

T50 - Michael Kim (+14) [$48,101]

T50 - Adam Schenk (+14) [$48,101]

T50 - Mackenzie Hughes (+14) [$48,101]

T50 - Ryan Gerard (+14) [$48,101]

T55 - Justin Hastings (a) (+15) [$0]

T55 - Laurie Canter (+15) [$46,081]

T57 - Sungjae Im (+16) [$45,423]

T57 - Denny McCarthy (+16) [$45,423]

T59 - Harris English (+18) [$44,984]

T59 - Brian Harman (+18) [$44,984]

T61 - Jordan Smith (+19) [$43,445]

T61 - Johnny Keefer (+19) [$43,445]

T61 - James Nicolas (+19) [$43,445]

T64 - Cam Davis (+22) [$42,351]

T64 - Matthieu Pavon (+22) [$42,351]

66 - Philip Barbaree Jr. (+24) [$41,692]

