Robert MacIntyre wants to 'smash his golf clubs' after dramatic BMW Championship collapse

Robert MacIntyre opened up about his performance after a dramatic collapse at the 2025 BMW Championship. The Scottish golfer was in contention to win the title last week, but he struggled in the final round.

Ad

He was in the lead after 54 holes, but on Sunday, August 17, he could manage to make only a single birdie along with four bogeys for a round of 3-over and slipped down one spot on the leaderboard. MacIntyre was asked what improvement he was looking forward to in the post-round press conference.

In response, he shared his frustration with his game, saying (via ASAP Sports):

"I mean, right now, not a clue. Right now I want to go and smash up my golf clubs, to be honest with you."

Ad

Trending

Scottie Scheffler was in second place after the third round, and he started on Sunday with a birdie on the first hole. He then added a bogey on the third and then two more birdies on the front nine, made three birdies and two bogeys on the back nine for a round of 3-under, and jumped one spot to win the tournament.

Robert MacIntyre was also asked about the World No. 1’s final round performance. He replied (via ASAP Sports):

Ad

"I can't control what he does. Look, he doesn't hole out, he doesn't get up-and-down on 17, he holes it. If he doesn't get up-and-down there, my ball didn't fly two yards long, it may have been a different story. But look, he's the better player on the day. I'm just really pissed off right now."

Ad

Maverick McNealy settled in third place, followed by Tommy Fleetwood, tied for fourth place with Sam Burns. Harry English settled in solo sixth place.

Robert MacIntyre opens up about his performance at the BMW Championship 2025

Robert MacIntyre at the BMW Championship Source: Imagn

Robert MacIntyre started the final round of the BMW Championship with two back-to-back bogeys on the first two holes and then another bogey on the fifth. He added a bogey and a birdie on the back nine for a 3-over 73 and settled in second place. He talked about his final round performance in the post-round press conference.

Ad

"I got off to an absolutely horrific start. I just expected jumpers on 1 and 2. 1, it's come out dead and then it's got a massive mud ball just short of the green. Hard to control the chip. But I just felt great going out today. I wasn't even expecting to be over par, to be honest. I was really expecting to go out there, foot down, and perform the way I have the last couple days," he said.

Earlier this season, Robert MacIntyre finished in second place at the U.S. Open. Some of his other notable finishes are T7 at The Open Championship, T6 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, T6 at the WM Phoenix Open, and ninth at The Players Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu. Know More