Rookie Isaiah Salinda reveals the ‘added pressure’ of playing with friend Kevin Velo at Zurich Classic 2025

Rookie Isaiah Salinda’s playing partner, Kevin Velo, shared the added pressure of playing at the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans. The Zurich Classic is a team event, where a pair of two golfers compete for the title. Last year, Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry teamed up together to win the trophy. This year, Salinda and Velo are leading the tournament after two rounds.

Ad

Following the second round, Salinda and Velo joined the press conference, where they were asked whether they had banter on the course or if there was pressure. In response, Salinda first said ( via ASAP Sports):

“It's the same. I'm obviously not going to rip him after I chunks a chip like he did, absolutely duffs one. I'm not going to say anything, but he knows. I don't have to say anything.”

Ad

Trending

Next, Velo said:

“There's that added pressure, honestly, when I know I'm going to get a little banter from him. It honestly fires me up just as much as anybody else. It's really cool to play with one of your buddies, and to be out here leading is awesome.”

Velo also gave a glimpse of the second round. He said:

Ad

“Overall really solid. I think we played really to our strengths today. We both missed a couple short ones that kind of led to our bogeys, but besides that, we played pretty flawless. We feed off each other really easily, and I know how to club off him, and we're talking through shots out there, so we know exactly what we're trying to do, and both of our caddies working together, it seems like a really good team.”

Ad

Isaiah Salinda and Kevin Velo will start at 12:45 pm ET for the third round.

How did Isaiah Salinda and Kevin Velo perform in the 2025 season so far?

Isaiah Salinda had one top 10 finish in 2025 at the Mexico Open with a T3 after scoring 19 under. Salinda had a T11 at the Texas Children's Houston Open with 12 under. His last tournament was the Valero Texas Open, where he missed the cut line after scoring 1 over (145). Here's a list of all of Salinda’s 2025 performances:

Ad

2025 PGA TOUR Tournaments for Isaiah Salinda

Sony Open in Hawaii at the Waialae Country Club: Missed cut, 72-68, 140 (E)

The American Express at the Pete Dye Stadium Course: Missed cut, 67-68-74, 209 (-7)

Farmers Insurance Open at the Torrey Pines (South Course): T42, 68-75-75-73, 291 (+3)

Mexico Open at Vidanta Vallarta: T3, 65-67-68-65, 265 (-19)

Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at the PGA National Resort & Spa: T39, 68-69-69-69, 275 (-9)

Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard at the Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge: T45, 77-71-72-73, 293 (+5)

THE PLAYERS Championship at the TPC Sawgrass: T68, 69-71-78-78, 296 (+8)

Texas Children's Houston Open at the Memorial Park Golf Course: T11, 69-66-66-67, 268 (-12)

Valero Texas Open at the TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course): Missed cut, 70-75, 145 (+1)

Ad

Kevin Velo missed cutlines in eight tournaments on the PGA Tour. His best finish was a T40 at the Puerto Rico Open with 12 under. Here's a list of Kevin Velo’s all 2025 performances:

2025 PGA TOUR Tournaments for Kevin Velo

Sony Open in Hawaii at the Waialae Country Club: Missed cut

The American Express at the Pete Dye Stadium Course: Missed cut

Farmers Insurance Open at the Torrey Pines: Missed cut

Mexico Open at Vidanta Vallarta: Missed cut

Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at the PGA National Resort & Spa: Missed cut

Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard at the Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge: T40

THE PLAYERS Championship at the TPC Sawgrass: T57

Texas Children's Houston Open at the Memorial Park Golf Course: Missed cut

Valero Texas Open at the TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course): Missed cut

Corales Puntacana Championship at the Puntacana Resort & Club: Missed cut

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suchita Chakraborty Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at Sportskeeda. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef. Know More