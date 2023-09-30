“Rooting for a big comeback in Rome” - Bryson DeChambeau shows support for Team USA at Ryder Cup despite missing out 

The American team's performance at the 2023 Ryder Cup was dismal. Golf fans criticized team captain Zach Johnson for his pairing after their poor showing at the biennial competition. However, LIV golfers came in support of the team and cheered for them on social media.
After the disappointing start on Friday morning, Bryson DeChambeau came in support of his country at the Ryder Cup. He shared a post on his Twitter account hoping for the team's comeback on the second day.
The American golfer tweeted:
"Rooting for a big comeback in Rome."
Fans jumped into the comments section of the post to say that he should be there in the team. One user commented:
"You should’ve been there. Brutal that politics prevented the best team from going to Rome."
"You shoulda been there g. Could have done some serious damage with the way you’ve been playing," jotted another fan.
"They made a mistake not bringing you fella. I’m happy your not there for the Europeans but you should be there!," wrote another.
Bryson DeChambeau played at the Ryder Cup twice. He made his debut at the tournament in 2018 and then competed in 2021. However, he missed the competition in 2023.
The US team struggled with their game at the Ryder Cup on Saturday
The US team continued to struggle with their game at the 2023 Ryder Cup on Saturday, Sept.30. The team lost two of their matches but were lucky to win one and one was a tie.
European team Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg had a 9&7 victory in the Saturday foursome matches. They defeated Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka.
Rory McIlroy added a third point to his team at the 2023 Ryder Cup by beating Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth by 2&1. He was paired with English golfer Tommy Fleetwood.
Max Homa and Brian Harman finally had a first win for the US team at this year's Ryder Cup. He defeated Shane Lowry and Sepp Starka by 4&2.
Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele finished in a tie with Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton. The Europea team still has a six-point lead after the Saturday foursome matches. Golfers will now head for afternoon four-ball matches.
Here are the results of Saturday's foursome:
- Rory Mcllroy & Tommy Fleetwood def. Jordan Speith & Justin Thomas by 2&1
- Viktor Hovland & Ludvig Aberg def. Scottie Scheffler & Brooks Koepka by 9&7
- Max Homa & Brain Harman def. Shane Lowry & Sepp Straka by 4&2
- Jon Rahm & Tyrrell Hatton tied Patrick Cantlay & Xander Schauffele
Friday foursome results
- Rahm & Hatton 4&3 over Scheffler & Burns
- Hovland & Aberg 4&3 over Homa & Harman
- Lowry & Straka 2&1 over Morikawa & Fowler
- McIlroy & Fleetwood 2&1 over Cantlay & Schauffele
Friday four-ball results
- Spieth & Thomas TIED Hovland & Hatton
- Koepka & Spieth TIED Rahm & Hojgaard
- Homa & Clark TIED Rose & MacIntyre
- McIlroy & Fitzpatrick 5&3 over Schauffele & Morikawa