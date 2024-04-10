"Rory and Greg Norman went to Wendy’s" - Fans react to the 2024 Masters Champions dinner portrait

Fans on social media have reacted to the absence of Rory McIlroy and Greg Norman from the 2024 Masters Champions Dinner. The first Major of the year is looming just around the corner, with its first round set to take place on Thursday, April 11, at the Augusta National Golf Course.

The prestigious tournament recently concluded with its much-anticipated Champions Dinner. The Masters has a tradition of hosting a dinner for past winners, served by the previous year's champion. This tradition continued in 2024, as the dinner was held on Tuesday, April 9.

A picture from the Champions Dinner was shared on Masters' X (formerly Twitter) account.

Rory McIlroy and Greg Norman were missing from the dinner and several fans discussed about that. One joked that both golf greats "went to Wendy's".

"Rory and Greg Norman went to Wendy’s," wrote a fan.

"Where is Ror…….oh, wait…….Masters Dinner," commented a fan.

It is important to note that McIlroy has won four Majors in his career but is still seeking victory at the Masters. Meanwhile, Greg Norman also boasts a successful golf career, having won two major titles under his belt but not the Masters. Thus, both players were missing from the Champions Dinner, which is exclusively organized for past years' winners.

"It’s good to be a champ!" commented another fan.

Here are more fans reactions:

Will Rory McIlroy play at the Masters 2024?

McIlroy is all set to tee off at the Masters 2024. The tee times for the first two rounds of the tournament are out, and the Irish golfer is scheduled to start his game on Thursday, April 11, at the prestigious Augusta National Golf Course at 10:42 a.m. ET. He will play in a group with Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele.

Rory McIlroy has played at Augusta events 15 times in his career so far. Out of these, he made the cut in 12, with his best finish being the runner-up position in 2022. He made his debut at the prestigious tournament in 2009. Although Rory McIlroy has not won the Masters in his career so far, he has won four other Major events.

His first Major win was recorded in 2011 when he won the US Open. The following year, he won his second Major at the PGA Championship and then The Open Championship in 2014. He also won the PGA Championship in 2014.

The Masters 2024 will start with its inaugural round on Thursday, April 11, at 8:00 a.m. ET with Erik Van Rooyen and Jake Knapp taking the first shot of the day. Tiger Woods will tee off with Jason Day and Max Homa at 1:24 p.m. ET while defending champion Jon Rahm will start his game at 10:30 a.m. ET with Matt Fitzpatrick and Nick Dunlap.