Rory McIlroy achieves historic landmark with $337,844 earnings at Houston

Rory McIlroy had an incredible week at The Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 as he finished T5 for the event. The Northern Irish golfer made $337,843.75 for his T5 finish and achieved an incredible feat that only Tiger Woods has managed to achieve previously.

After Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy has become the first golfer to cross the $100 million mark in career earnings on the PGA Tour. McIlroy is second in the career earnings rankings with $100,046,906 through The Texas Children's Houston Open 2025.

The first place belongs to Tiger Woods, who achieved this feat years ago and was the only golfer with more than $100 million in earnings until yesterday. He has made $120,999,166 as official money on the PGA Tour but will most probably lose his top spot to McIlroy in the next couple of years.

Rory McIlroy has been competing on the PGA Tour since 2010 and has played 262 events. The Northern Irish golfer has registered 28 PGA Tour wins, including four major championships. In 262 events, he has made the cut on 231 occasions and missed around 30 cuts in his career.

Now, with prize money purses going up, we can expect the 35-year-old golfer to overtake Tiger in the career money list as he still has a long career ahead of him on the PGA Tour.

Look back at Rory McIlroy's performance at The Texas Children's Houston Open 2025

Rory McIlroy at the Texas Children's Houston Open - Source: Imagn

Rory McIlroy was one of the favorite golfers to win The Texas Children's Houston Open 2025. He was coming into this event with a fresh victory at the 2025 Players Championship.

Despite a struggling start and barely making the cut for the event, the 28-time PGA Tour winner played like a true champion in the final two rounds. He carded rounds of 65 and 64 and registered his third top-5 finish of the season.

McIlroy has ticked most of the boxes in his professional golf career, apart from winning the green jacket. He has always been a favorite to win, but unfortunately, he has never managed to conquer the Augusta National.

However, there is a slight worry as in the post-round interview on Sunday with NBC, he revealed his right elbow has been bothering him a bit.

"My right elbow has been bothering me a little bit. So maybe just get some treatment on that and make sure that's ok going into Augusta," McIlroy said.

So, the Northern Irish golfer is going to take a break for a week now before heading to the Augusta National for the 2025 Masters. The 2025 Masters will begin on April 10th at the Augusta National, with Scottie Scheffler defending the title.

