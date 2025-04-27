Rory McIlroy's dominant start to the 2025 season has seen him already earn nearly $3 million more in prize money this year than he did all of 2024. McIlroy won twice in 2024, at the Wells Fargo Championship and the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

According to Golf Digest, in a post they shared on X on Sunday, Rory McIlroy has earned $13.2 million in prize money thus far in 2025. In all of 2024, he earned $10.8 million in prize money.

"Rory's 2025 season is off to a lucrative start (money bag emoji)," the caption reads on Golf Digest's X post on Sunday.

McIlroy's three wins in 2025 have seen him capture victories at some of the most iconic golf courses in the world. His first win this year came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in early February at the illustrious Pebble Beach Golf Links.

He followed that up by winning The Players Championship in March at the iconic TPC Sawgrass. He defeated J. J. Spaun in a Monday morning playoff to capture his second career Players Championship.

Earlier this month, McIlroy became the sixth player to win the modern career grand slam with his victory at The Masters, which came in a dramatic fashion. McIlroy defeated Justin Rose in a playoff in what was a rollercoaster final round for the Northern Irishman.

His victory at The Masters ended a major championship drought that had lasted more than 10 years. Having now captured his fifth major, McIlroy will soon tee it up at the PGA Championship, in hopes of capturing his second major of the year.

Rory McIlroy aims to capture his third PGA Championship in May at a familiar venue

Rory McIlroy after winning the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship (via Getty)

The golf world will soon turn its attention to the Quail Hollow Club in North Carolina, as the PGA Tour and LIV Golf will collide at the PGA Championship in less than a month. Rory McIlroy is quite familiar with Quail Hollow, having won the Wells Fargo Championship at the venue four times in his career.

McIlroy last won at Quail Hollow in May of last year, winning by five shots over runner-up Xander Schauffele. The course was the site of McIlroy's first career PGA Tour victory in May 2010.

Given McIlroy's history of success at Quail Hollow and his dominating start to the 2025 season, McIlroy is one of the favorites heading into the PGA Championship, which is set for May 15-18.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler are the betting favorites to win the PGA Championship. The two are both at +500, with defending champion Xander Schauffele behind them at +1100.

McIlroy won the PGA Championship in both 2012 and 2014. He aims to add a third Wanamaker Trophy to his resume next month.

