Rory McIlroy attends Dubai Basketball Club's game with his DP World Tour Championship trophy

Rory McIlroy celebrated his DP World Tour Championship victory with the Dubai Basketball Club on Sunday, November 17. The Northern Irish golfer capped off the European Tour's 2024 season at the recently concluded season-ending event, registering a two-stroke win over Rasmus Højgaard.

Højgaard was in contention to win the title after shooting 66 in the third round but struggled in the final round, ultimately securing second place on the leaderboard. Meanwhile, the World No. 3 shot a final-round 69 on Sunday to win the tournament.

Following the event, Rory McIlroy attended a Dubai Basketball Club game, carrying the trophy from his victory. He posed with the team, dressed in a black t-shirt and brown pants, with the trophy in hand.

Trending

Check out the pictures below:

Rory McIlroy began his campaign at the DP World Tour Championship with an opening round of 67, followed by a second round of 69. He maintained consistency throughout the four rounds of the European Tour event, carding a third-round 68 and finishing with a 69 on Sunday. He wrapped up the tournament with a total of 15-under.

Højgaard slipped down a spot on the leaderboard and settled for second place, followed by Antoine Rozner, Adam Scott, and Shane Lowry. LIV golfer Tyrrell Hatton also participated in the tournament, shooting rounds of 67, 69, 71, and 71 to secure sixth place.

Rory McIlroy shares heartwarming moment with wife and daughter after DP World Tour Championship Victory

McIlroy was cheered on by his family as he claimed the 2024 DP World Tour Championship. After his victory, he posed with his wife, Erica, and daughter, Poppy, while holding the DP World Tour Championship trophy.

Expand Tweet

With this tournament win, McIlroy also secured the top spot in the Race to Dubai standings. Speaking about his victory, McIlroy said (via ASAP Sports):

"It means a lot. I've been through a lot this year professionally, personally. It feels like the fitting end to 2024. You know, yeah, look, I've persevered this year a lot. Had close calls. Wasn't able to get it done. So the to be able to get over the line, you know, I got off to a great start and didn't have my best in the middle of the round and Rasmus and I both struggled to get momentum."

"I thought saving par on 15 was huge. I made four great swings coming in, the wedge on 16, the shot on 18 and two shots on the last. Really pleased with the way I finished and thankfully I hung on on a tough day and got it done," he added.

This season has been pretty impressive for Rory McIlroy on both the DP World Tour and the PGA Tour. He has won the Wells Fargo Championship and the Zurich Classic on the PGA Tour, while also claiming titles at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic and the DP World Tour Championship on the European Tour.

In addition to these victories, he was the runner-up at the US Open, Dubai Invitational, Irish Open, and BMW PGA Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback