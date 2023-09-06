Rory McIlroy in awe of Tiger Woods despite talking to the Golf legend every week - “He’s the biggest golf nerd”

The friendly relationship between Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods is well known. Both stars have traveled parallel paths in world golf and have solidified a sort of preceptor-disciple bond in which McIlroy's admiration for Woods is notable.

This Wednesday, Rory McIlroy once again had the opportunity to express his appreciation for Tiger Woods. The Northern Irishman was interviewed at The K Club golf course as part of the Horizon Irish Open preview.

Expand Tweet

In his interview for Off The Ball, Rory McIlroy confirmed that he constantly goes to Woods for feedback and knowledge on new approaches to improve his game.

This was part of what Rory McIlroy said on Off The Ball:

"[We talk] every other day, actually. He's a great resource. If there's anything that I ever need to ask, you know, we don't live too far from each other in Florida. He showed me some things that I don't know if he's shown to anyone else but Charlie, maybe JT [Justin Thomas] as well. He's the biggest golf nerd I've ever come across, I mean, he knows everything, about averything, he watches everything, he analizes guys' moves, he just loves the game."

McIlroy and Woods are united by golf and friendship. It has led to ties beyond the sport (such as the TMRW Sports company) and they are now also partners on the PGA Tour's Policy Board as Player Directors.

Nike and the Rory McIlroy - Tiger Woods friendship

Rory McIlroy saw Tiger Woods live for the first time in Kilkenny, Ireland, where the (by then) eight-time major winner won the 2002 World Golf Championships-American Express Championship. The Northern Irishman was 13 years old.

Eight years later, with McIlroy already a rising star, he earned his official PGA Tour membership (he had debuted at this level in 2007). Nike quickly became interested in the Northern Irishman and a long-term sponsorship relationship was established.

McIlroy and Woods, The Masters, 2023 - Preview Day 1 (Image via Getty).

It so happened that Nike was also (and always has been) Tiger Woods' sponsor. This led both players to participate together in many advertising activities, photo shoots, filming of commercial spots, etc. This is how the two players became close friends.

An example of this was when McIlroy extended his contract with Nike for 10 years, the company celebrated it with an advertising spot that included Woods as the other central figure.

As McIlroy said, both stars maintain a stable relationship and reside within 10 miles of each other (McIlroy at Jupiter and Woods at Jupiter Island, both in Florida).

The last time the two players played together in a tournament was in the 2023 Masters qualifier.