Rory McIlroy backs Collin Morikawa skipping media at API: “Expect guys to do that from time to time”

Rory McIlroy has come to Collin Morikawa's defense. At the Arnold Palmer Invitational, a Signature Event, Morikawa snatched defeat from the jaws of victory, allowing Russell Henley to take the trophy.

Morikawa entered leading Henley by one stroke, but he shot even for the fourth round and Henley was -2. That was just enough to deliver a heartbreaking loss, one that led Morikawa to skip his media availability after.

That's something McIlroy is familiar with, as he said (via NUCLR GOLF on X):

“Well he’s right - not that I think he could have worded it a little better, look every other athlete whether it be in the NBA, NFL - they’re obligated to speak to you guys after a game. We’re not. Whether that’s something the tour looks to putting that into the rules - but as long as that’s not the case and we have that option to opt out whenever we want, expect guys to do that from time to time."

McIlroy famously skipped the media after the 2024 US Open. After two missed putts from within three feet on the final few holes, he left the course after Bryson DeChambeau's win and didn't talk to anyone.

That was a Major, while Morikawa's loss was in a standard (if technically elevated) PGA Tour outing, but the Irishman sympathizes with not wanting to speak after a crushing defeat.

Collin Morikawa opens up on media snub at API

Collin Morikawa didn't talk to the media after his brutal loss at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. He opted to go home and leave the venue entirely after Russell Henley snatched a win from him.

He opened up on the issue via The Mirror, saying he doesn't "owe anyone anything," as he said:

"No offense to you guys, but for me in the moment of that time, I didn't want to be around anyone. Like, I didn't want to talk to anyone. I didn't need any sorries. I didn't need any 'good playings.' Like, you're just p****d."

He did admit that he might've been more willing to talk if the media availability was an hour after the tournament. Since it was immediate, he wasn't in the right headspace to chat.

Collin Morikawa expounded:

"I just felt like I put everything I did into the, let’s call it, seven hours of my time being there, right, a few hours before showing up, physio, workout. Look, my entire routine, right. I was just drained. I get it. Like you guys are there to figure out how we played and how things went, but in my perspective, like I just didn't want to talk to anyone, and I think that's fair to myself, you know."

The golfer watched Henley's chip-in eagle on the 16th hole give him a lead and Morikawa was unable to recover from that.

