Rory McIlroy beaten to the top of ranking points earners list in first half of 2025: Full list explored

Rory McIlroy secured the second place in the OWGR points earners list courtesy of his performances so far in the 2025 season. McIlroy earned 322.49 points thanks to his three triumphs this season.

Ad

His victories came at the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the 2025 PLAYERS Championship, and the 2025 Masters Tournament where he scored 21 under, 12 under, and 11 under, respectively. In addition, he secured three top-ten finishes in 2025: T5 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, T6 at the Travelers Championship, and T7 at the Truist Championship.

Scottie Scheffler, who is currently the World No. 1, is the top-ranked golfer on the list with 377.73 points. He has enjoyed three victories in the last few months at THE 2025 CJ CUP Byron Nelson, the 2025 PGA Championship, and the 2025 Memorial Tournament pres. by Workday.

Ad

Trending

The third place on the list is occupied by J.J. Spaun with a total points of 225.34. His only win came at the 2025 US Open, a Major tournament, with a score of 1 under. Additionally, he recorded top-10 finishes as a T2 at the 2025 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches, a T2 at THE PLAYERS Championship, a T3 at the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii, and a T6 at the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge.

Ad

The fourth and fifth places were captured by Sepp Straka and Justin Thomas with 200.87 points and 199.57 points, respectively.

The top 30 points earners in the OWGR list in the last six months

Here's the full list of the top-30 golfers who earned the most points according to the OWGR list in the 2025 season till June 30:

1. Scottie Scheffler: 377.73

2. Rory McIlroy: 322.49

Ad

3. J.J. Spaun: 225.34

4. Sepp Straka: 200.87

5. Justin Thomas: 199.57

6. Russell Henley: 174.99

7. Ben Griffin: 168.05

8. Harris English: 146.36

9. Keegan Bradley: 142.06

10. Maverick McNealy: 123.5

11. Robert MacIntyre: 121.5

12. Tommy Fleetwood: 121.47

13. Collin Morikawa: 121.18

14. Shane Lowry: 117.31

15. Viktor Hovland: 117.01

16. Ryan Fox: 115.17

17. Nick Taylor: 112.95

18. Ludvig Aberg: 111.16

19. Andrew Novak: 104.14

20. Brian Harman: 97.67

21. Corey Conners: 96.95

22. Hideki Matsuyama: 95.86

23. Justin Rose: 95.81

24. Sam Burns: 93.03

25. Thomas Detry: 91.75

26. Michael Kim: 90.62

27. Daniel Berger: 90.47

28. Min Woo Lee: 85.93

29. Aldrich Potgieter: 82.09

30. Sungjae Im: 80.63

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suchita Chakraborty Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at Sportskeeda. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef. Know More