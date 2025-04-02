Rory McIlroy bet on by analyst to win The Masters 2025 despite injury scare – “I put a good amount of money”

Rory McIlroy revealed an injury scare just days ahead of The Masters 2025. The Northern Irishman stated he had issues ‘bothering’ him during last week’s Houston Open. Despite him admitting having “stuff to work on”, Barstool Golf analyst and Fore Play Podcast host, Sam Riggs, has revealed making big money bets on McIlroy to win the Masters.

Ad

For the unversed, McIlroy returns to Augusta National next weekend, eyeing his fifth major title and a career Grand Slam. The ace golfer, who won The Players, is also one of the favorites to clinch the Green Jacket. Interestingly, Riggs has admitted to putting a “good amount of money” on McIlroy winning the major. He downplayed the 35-year-old’s elbow injury claim and believed that he might be discussing it to “temper expectations.”

Ad

Trending

The golf influencer also banked on the 35-year-old’s form to back his wager. He reiterated that this was the first time the 28-time PGA Tour winner has won two events this early in the season.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Fore Play Podcast, Sam Riggs said:

“I have made my wager for The Masters Tournament. I put a good amount of money on Rory McIlroy to win The Masters… He’s talking about this elbow thing, which, I don’t know… maybe he’s saying that to temper expectations?... I don’t know if he’s doing that a little bit to keep the pressure off. But when they asked him what his plans were, he said, "Oh yeah, my coach is coming in, we’ve got a couple of tweaks to make going into Augusta…

Ad

We’re a week out from the Masters. He’s already won The Players Championship and Pebble Beach—two of the most iconic courses in the U.S. He’s never had two wins this early in the season before. He's coming off a year where, last year, how many close calls yet playing fantastic golf—he's gotten up to 28 now PGA Tour wins.”

Ad

Ad

Riggs stated that PGA trackers revealed Rory McIlroy’s jet landed in Augusta, Georgia earlier this week, confirming his plan to compete in the major. He stated being “all in on the Rory train” as the latter won The Players ‘without his A-game.’

Is Rory McIlroy injured ahead of The Masters?

Rory McIlroy carded a final round of 64 at the Houston Open on Sunday to finish T5 in the contest. Despite the positive result, the golfer was concerned with an injury scare just a week ahead of The Masters 2025. Following the event, the Northern Irishman revealed that he had not been totally comfortable on the course.

Ad

Rory McIlroy told the Golf Channel:

“My right elbow has been bothering me a little bit so I'll maybe just get some treatment on that and make sure that is OK going into Augusta.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

The ace golfer revealed calling in his coach Michael Bannon to “make sure everything is in good shape for a week's time.” It is pertinent to note that McIlroy has secured two wins already this season and is eyeing to end his major drought at Augusta next week.

For the unversed, the World No. 2 golfer’s best-ever finish in the major came in 2022 when he finished runner-up to Scottie Scheffler. The golfer, looking at a career grand slam next week, finished T22 in the competition last year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback