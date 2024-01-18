Rory McIlroy and Brian Harman’s shocking Day 1 at Dubai Desert Classic comes to an end, full leaderboard explored

Both Brian Harman and Rory McIlroy were off to blistering starts at the Dubai Desert Classic, but that all came to a crashing end, though. Not only was play suspended, but the final few holes for each of them resulted in disaster that completely altered their outlook for the round.

The World No. 2 golfer bogeyed three of his last four holes to shoot one under 71. Harman finished bogey-par-double to end with the same score following the conclusion of his first day as well.

Rory McIlroy struggled at the end

Both these golfers were within four strokes of the leaders: Li Haotong, Andy Sullivan, Rasmus Hojgaard and Cameron Young. That was when play was suspended because of darkness for the first major event on the DP World Tour.

McIlroy, a golfer who has won this individual tournament three times and finished in second place at the Dubai Invitational behind Tommy Fleetwood, birdied five of his first 11 holes. He got on the leaderboard at -4 before things hit a snag and he stumbled to the finish.

The Northern Irishman missed a par putt from within four feet on the sixth hole. Hole number seven saw him mishit a chip from off the green and he couldn't putt from 30 feet to get back to par.

Mcllroy missed the eighth green from the fairway, didn't chip well once again and then couldn't putt from 10 feet to make par. His final hole of the day, the ninth, saw the golfer get into a bunker before his par putt just edged into the cup, ending his day on a mediocre note.

Harman’s round was derailed by a two over at the ninth hole that resulted after he sent his second shot out of the trees and into the water. He was four under before that.

This is his first European tour event that is not co-sanctioned with the PGA Tour. Having won the Open Championship, the golfer has more freedom to play in these sort of events overseas.

How does the Dubai Desert Classic leaderboard look?

Here's how the first round, which was suspended, looks like for the Hero Dubai Desert Classic. Most players finished round one, though a few only got through a certain number of holes.

Hero Dubai Desert Classic Leaderboard T1 Andy Sullivan -5 -5 F T1 Cameron Young -5 -5 F T1 Rasmus Hojgaard -5 -5 F T1 Hatong Li -5 -5 F T5 Louis de Jaeger -4 -4 F T5 Thorbjorn Oleson -4 -4 F T5 Adrian Meronk -4 -4 F T5 Richard Mansell -4 -4 F T5 Nicolai Hojgaard -4 -4 F T5 Soren Kjeldsen -4 -4 F T5 Sebastian Garcia -4 -4 F T12 Richie Ramsay -3 -3 F T12 Tommy Fleetwood -3 -3 F T12 Scott Jamieson -3 -3 F T12 Alex Fitzpatrick -3 -3 F T12 Adam Scott -3 -3 F T12 Joaquin Niemann -3 -3 F T12 Jeong weon Ko -3 -3 F T12 Lukas Nemecz -3 -3 F T12 Ugo Coussaud -3 -3 F T12 Grant Forrest -3 -3 17 T22 James Morrison -2 -2 F T22 Dan Huizing -2 -2 F T22 Rafa Cabrera Bello -2 -2 F T22 Jeff Winther -2 -2 F T22 Chase Hanna -2 -2 16 T27 Clement Sordet -1 -1 F T27 Hennie Du Plessis -1 -1 F T27 Matthew Jordan -1 -1 F T27 Luke Donald -1 -1 F T27 Callum Shinkwin -1 -1 F T27 Manuel Elvira -1 -1 F T27 Aaron Cockerill -1 -1 F T27 Santiago Torro -1 -1 F T27 Zander Lombard -1 -1 F T27 Romain Langasque -1 -1 F T27 Brian Harman -1 -1 F T27 Rory McIlroy -1 -1 F T27 Angel Hidalgo -1 -1 F

Where will everyone land at the end? Brian Harman and Rory McIlroy are both T27 and they were at the top early on, so things could change in a heartbeat.