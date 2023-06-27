Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka engage in disagreement over golf matters

In recent days, Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka have highlighted the completely opposed views they have on several golf-related issues. Such has been the case with their views on the conditions of certain golf courses and also on some new rules that are being worked on.

After the US Open ended, and even during the tournament itself, the Los Angeles Country Club received a lot of criticism. It was said that the course was too easy, undemanding, and, in general, not suitable to play host to a major like the US Open.

However, world No.3 Rory McIlroy felt differently. In a recent interview, the Northern Irishman cited the Los Angeles course as an example of a "really good" project. He also compared it favorably with the TPC River Highlands course (home of the Travelers Championship).

So said Rory McIlroy, according to The Mirror:

"I think the blueprint for a really good golf course isn’t growing the rough up and making the fairways tight. That bunches everyone together. The blueprint is something like Los Angeles Country Club, where you have wide targets, but if you miss, it’s penal."

On the same subject, the star of the LIV Golf circuit, Brooks Koepka, had completely different opinions. For Koepka, a course that allows two players a score of -8 on the same day is not up to the standards of a major:

This is part of Koepka's words, according to The Mirror:

"I'm not a huge fan of this place. I'm not a huge fan of blind tee shots, and then I think there's just some spots that no matter what you hit, the ball just ends up in the same spot. I think it would be more fun to play on just like a regular round than it would be a US Open. I mean, there's, what, two eights yesterday? That doesn't happen."

Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka on the Modern Local Rule

The 'Modern Local Rule' is a proposal that the United States Golf Association (USGA) and the regulatory authority (A&R) are working on to minimize the impact of long drivers in golf tournaments.

Basically, the rule would state that each course can request the use of certain balls, tested to travel only a certain distance.

Rory McIlroy, one of the most powerful hitters in world golf, has spoken in favor of this proposal. In his opinion, it will be a rule that will favor the "better players."

So said Rory McIlroy, according to The Irish Star:

“For elite-level play, I really like it. I really do. I know that’s a really unpopular opinion amongst my peers, but I think it’s going to help identify who the best players are a bit easier."

He added:

“Selfishly, I think it helps me. I think this is only gonna help the better player. It might help the longer player too, in some ways. But I think it's going to help the overall professional game."

"I think making guys hit some long irons again, and some mid irons, and being able to hit every club in your bag in a round of golf. … I can't remember the last time when I've had to do that. I don't know if this change in the ball will make us do that, but it certainly is a step closer to that.”

More recently, Brooks Koepka was asked about the same issue. Once again, Koepka disagreed with McIlroy. He was quoted as saying in The Mirror:

"I think it could distance the better players to come to the top. And there could be a bigger gap between the top guys and the rest of the field. I'm not exactly for it."

The 'Modern Local Rule' takes into account similar measures that have been adopted in other sports, such as tennis. The idea is to increase competitiveness in order to favor the show. The new rule is expected to come into force in 2026.

