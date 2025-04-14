Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau’s beef explored as US Open winner shares key details

Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy promised an entertaining final day showdown at the Masters as they took the top spots on Day 3. Fans were excited to see a probable repeat of last year’s epic US Open matchup between the duo. However, the LIV Golfer fell short on Sunday as the Northern Irishman emerged victorious to clinch his maiden Green Jacket, completing a career Grand Slam.

Ad

Despite teeing up together, McIlroy and DeChambeau seemed distant to each other on the greens. Following the round’s end, the 31-year-old LIV star noted that his PGA Tour rival didn’t speak to him ‘even once all day.’ He added that the latter ‘wouldn't talk’ to him even if he tried to initiate a conversation. However, this came after he claimed ‘wanting to cry’ for McIlroy for his double at 13 in the final round.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau aren't known to have any animosity toward each other; however, their rivalry have grown through the years. DeChambeau even said ‘we’ve been fine’ regarding his relationship with McIlroy after Saturday's third round. However, the latter didn’t comment on the same.

For the unversed, fans began discussing the two golfers in the same tone more after the inception of LIV Golf. McIlroy became the most vocal detractors of the breakaway tour and his relationship with LIV Golfers mostly fell through. Meanwhile, DeChambeau became one of the poster boys of the new circuit.

Ad

Rory McIlroy’s infamous 2024 U.S. Open loss

Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau’s rivalry peaked during the 2024 U.S. Open. The 35-year-old Northern Irishman, who posted 21 top-10 finishes in majors since his last victory in 2014, came inches close to winning the major at Pinehurst. He led by one stroke with four holes remaining, when DeChambeau played some intriguing shots to pass him. The 31-year-old hit a near-perfect bunker shot on the 18th hole to set up the winning putt of the tournament.

Ad

Matters spiced up as Rory McIlroy had a near meltdown post event. The ace golfer didn’t wait for his press conference and left Pinehurst minutes after the loss. He returned home in his private jet as DeChambeau celebrated with the trophy. A day later, McIlroy issued a statement congratulating his rival and explaining his reaction, which garnered him flak from golf fans.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The latest Masters champion dubbed it “probably the toughest” day he’s had in my nearly 17 years as a professional golfer. He also used the release to announce his withdrawal from the Travelers Championship the following week. He returned a month later to the playing field, only to miss the cut at the Open Championship.

The rivalry seemed to soften a year later as DeChambeau and McIlroy were seen laughing together during The Showdown in December. The ace golfers joined hands for the made-for-TV event that also featured Brooks Koepka and Scottie Scheffler. However, DeChambeau’s ‘no talks’ revelation from Sunday makes fans question if their issues have truly been resolved.

It is also noteworthy that Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau are two extremely different personalities. While McIlroy prefers a quiet persona, DeChambeau has always been more vocal of the two. It’ll be interesting to see how the PGA Tour-LIV Golf pros’ rivalry grows over the coming years.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vishnu Mohan Vishnu is a Golf journalist at Sportskeeda. He completed his post-graduation diploma in Print Media Journalism. Before joining Sportskeeda, he worked as an entertainment writer at Zee5 and a news writer at Republic. Know More