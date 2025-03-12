Rory McIlroy calls for drastic changes to world golf schedule: "Golf isn't just played in America"

Rory McIlroy has voiced his support for a more inclusive schedule, arguing that the sport should not be limited to the United States. The four-time major winner believes that the best players from the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, and LIV Golf should play against each other at least 12 times a year instead of just meeting at major championships.

Jamie Kennedy shared the video clip of McIlroy's appearance at the Players Championship on X. The director of digital content for Golf Digest shared it on March 12.

“Yeah. I think there’s an opportunity for it to be worldwide. I think golf isn’t just played in America, it didn’t start in America. It’s played in other places in the world,” Rory McIlroy said.

“The reason that the bigger tournaments are primarily here is because of corporate America and the dollars that it brings into the game to fund some of the biggest championships in the world. But I think there is an opportunity to have some of the bigger tournaments outside of America.”

“I’ve always been a worldwide player. I play all around the world. I start my year in the Middle East. I come over here. I go to the UK. After the FedEx Cup Playoffs, I go back to Europe and play four or five events. So there’s an opportunity.”

“I think we need bigger events in Australia. I think the Australian Open needs to be put up and sort of held higher... I think that would be one that can be elevated along with others. Certainly, there’s an opportunity to be a little more global.”

As of now, the PGA Tour hosts only two international events outside North America—the Scottish Open and the former Zozo Classic in Japan. In contrast, LIV Golf has staged tournaments in Saudi Arabia, Australia, and Hong Kong this year, with more on the road in South Korea, Mexico, Spain, and the UK. Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy also shared hope for Tiger Woods' recovery.

Rory McIlroy on Tiger Woods' latest injury: ''It sucks''

Tiger Woods recently underwent surgery for a ruptured Achilles tendon, an injury that will sideline the 15-time Major winner for some time. Speaking ahead of the 2025 Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass, Rory McIlroy reacted to the news, saying:

"It sucks. Yeah, he doesn't have much luck when it comes to injuries and his body. Obviously he was trying to ramp up to get ready for Augusta [National], and Achilles surgeries obviously aren't fun. Hoping he's in good spirits and hoping he's doing OK. We obviously won't see him play golf this year, and hopefully we see him maybe play in 2026," McIlroy said.

Although Woods hasn't officially announced out of the 2025 Masters, the recovery timeline suggests a return this season is highly unlikely. Woods and McIlroy recently competed in TGL.

