Rory McIlroy calls for PGA Tour to become more “cutthroat” by offering fewer playing spots

Rory McIlroy continues to issue opinions about the PGA Tour and golf in general that give fans plenty to talk about. He recently said that the American-based circuit should be more "cutthroat" and admit fewer players.

The Northern Irishman is currently at Bay Hill playing the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational and, after the second round, he attended a press conference. McIlroy reflected on the current state of the PGA Tour, opining that the tour should promote fewer players.

This was part of what Rory McIlroy had to say (via Golf Digest):

"I’m all for making it more cutthroat, more competitive. Probably won’t be very popular for saying this, but I’m all for less players and less tour cards, and the best of the best."

The Signature Events of the 2024 PGA Tour season have a limited field, however, the idea of a cut after 36 holes was maintained. The Top 50 (plus ties) and all other players within 10 strokes of the 36-hole leader make the cut.

In the Arnold Palmer Invitational, 11 players failed to make the cut of the starting 69.

Rory McIlroy on LIV Golf: "It's not for me"

Since the beginning of 2024, the Northern Irishman has modified his stance on LIV Golf and adjusted some of his perspectives on the PGA Tour.

This has caused many fans to link Rory McIlroy to the Saudi-backed league. Not coincidentally, rumors have circulated that a McIlroy move to the Greg Norman-led circuit may be possible. Even his former manager Andrew 'Chubby' Chandler stated that such a move "is a possibility" (as per Bunkered).

With all this in mind, writer and ESPN journalist Marty Smith asked McIlroy directly about a potential future move to LIV Golf and posted the video of the Northern Irishman's response on his personal X (formerly Twitter) account:

This was part of what McIlroy said (via X @MartySmithESPN):

"It’s not for me. I'm too much of a traditionalist. I love winning golf tournaments and looking at the trophy and seeing that Sam Snead won this trophy or Ben Hogan or Gene Sarazen or Jack Nicklaus or Gary Player, Tiger Woods or Nick Faldo, whoever it is, the people that came before me."

However, in the same interview, McIlroy also admitted that he would be in favor of a mechanism that would allow PGA Tour and LIV Golf players to play together again.