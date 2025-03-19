Rory McIlroy caves to FOMO after crashing out of TGL with partner Tiger Woods

Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods faced an early exit at the TGL as they couldn't reach the playoffs. The Northern Irishman admitted that not being in action during the playoffs was giving him major FOMO.

Ad

On Tuesday, March 18, McIlroy was present at the SoFi Center during the second semifinal of the TGL. He was on the broadcaster panel during the Atlanta Drive GC vs. Bay GC match.

During the post-match show, Matt Barrie of ESPN asked Rory McIlroy if he was also having FOMO just like Shane Lowry and Wyndham Clark, who had lost in the playoffs.

"I'm certainly having a lot of FOMO," he replied. "I wish I was out there playing instead of watching, but it's cool. It's cool to experience this as a fan and just like as I said at the start of this, to see it come to fruition and to have such a great first season. You know a lot of people in here should be really proud of themselves."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

How did Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods' teams perform in the TGL?

The first season of the TGL was forgettable for Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods as both crashed out early from the league. While Woods' team Jupiter Links GC finished fifth after just one win, McIlroy's Boston Common GC went home winless.

Here's a look at TGL results so far:

Ad

January 7: The Bay GC beat New York GC (9-2)

The Bay GC beat New York GC (9-2) January 14: Los Angeles GC beat Jupiter Links GC (12-1)

Los Angeles GC beat Jupiter Links GC (12-1) January 21: Atlanta Drive GC beat New York GC (4-0)

Atlanta Drive GC beat New York GC (4-0) January 27: Jupiter Links GC beat Boston Common GC (4-3)

Jupiter Links GC beat Boston Common GC (4-3) February 4: Los Angeles GC beat Boston Common GC (6-2)

Los Angeles GC beat Boston Common GC (6-2) February 17: Atlanta Drive GC beat Los Angeles GC (6-5)

Atlanta Drive GC beat Los Angeles GC (6-5) February 17: The Bay GC beat Atlanta Drive GC (6-5)

The Bay GC beat Atlanta Drive GC (6-5) February 17: The Bay GC beat Boston Common GC (5-4)

The Bay GC beat Boston Common GC (5-4) February 18: New York GC beat Jupiter Links GC (10-3)

New York GC beat Jupiter Links GC (10-3) February 24: Los Angeles GC beat New York GC (5-4)

Los Angeles GC beat New York GC (5-4) February 24: Atlanta Drive GC beat Boston Common GC (6-3)

Atlanta Drive GC beat Boston Common GC (6-3) February 25: The Bay GC beat Jupiter Links GC (6-3)

The Bay GC beat Jupiter Links GC (6-3) March 3: Los Angeles GC beat The Bay GC (6-3)

Los Angeles GC beat The Bay GC (6-3) March 3: New York GC beat Boston Common GC (10-6)

New York GC beat Boston Common GC (10-6) March 4: Atlanta Drive GC beat Jupiter Links GC (9-1)

Ad

Playoffs

March 17: New York GC beat Los Angeles GC (6-4)

beat Los Angeles GC (6-4) March 18: Atlanta Drive GC beat The Bay GC (9-3)

Finals

March 24: Match 1

Match 1 March 25: Match 2, Match 3 (if needed)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback