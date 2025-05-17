"Rory McIlroy cheated"; "Fake Masters Champ" - Fans react to 5x major champ's driver ban at PGA Championship 2025

Rory McIlroy was reportedly forced to change his driver ahead of the PGA Championship 2025. As per reports, the Masters champion’s TaylorMade gamer driver was deemed non-conforming by USGA officials.

On Friday, May 16, SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio reported that McIlroy’s TaylorMade gamer driver was tested on the range at Quail Hollow before the second major championship. The results suggested that his driver was non-conforming, and as a result, he was barred from using it.

Consequently, McIlroy was forced to switch to an immediate backup driver right before the opening round of the PGA Championship 2025.

Fans online had mixed reactions to Rory McIlroy’s driver ban, with several sympathizing with him. However, many showed no mercy and trolled the five-time major champion. Some even called for stripping him of last month’s win at Augusta National.

Here's a look at some reactions:

"Rory cheated," one fan wrote.

"Fake Masters champ," another fan posted.

"So the Masters won now has an Asterix," this fan commented.

"If you’re not cheating you’re not trying," one user posted.

"For the non ball knowers- over time the face in Rory’s driver gets thinner as he hammers away. This over time causes the smash factors to exceed 1.5 and be nonconforming," this user explained.

"All you guys are idiots. This is a known thing. The more balls he hits, the thinner the face gets, and the faster it gets. That’s why tour use drivers are actually slower then off the wrack. They get faster as he games it. This has been a thing for years," one fan remarked.

How did Rory McIlroy perform at the PGA Championship 2025, Round 2?

Rory McIlroy carded a 2-under 69 in the second round of the PGA Championship 2025 to make the cut by just one stroke. He finished at 1-over after 36 holes, which was the cutline after two days of action at Quail Hollow.

Rory McIlroy entered the second round of the PGA Championship after shooting 74 and needed a better performance to make the cut. He picked up three birdies on the front nine and was 4-under for the day after the first 10 holes. However, he made a few errors from there and bogeyed four of the next eight holes. He added three birdies as well, which helped him make the cut this time.

The Northern Irishman is paired with Xander Schauffele for the third round of the PGA Championship 2025. The duo will tee off on Saturday, May 17, at 8:25 a.m. ET from the first hole.

