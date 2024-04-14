Rory McIlroy is close to joining LIV Golf for a whopping $850,000,000 according to reports

According to sources that spoke with City AM, there's a chance Rory McIlroy is headed to LIV Golf at some point. This is a stunning about-face given how staunchly McIlroy has defended his tour for so long. He has since softened his stance, but a move over there would still be a rather large surprise.

The report claims that two sources have told the outlet that McIlroy is "close" to a deal worth an astonishing $850 million. That would be the rebel tour's largest signing by a pretty wide margin.

It is also said that the deal could be announced upon the completion of the Masters, which McIlroy is still competing in. The sources' claims have not been verified yet, as representatives for both McIlroy and LIV did not respond to a request for comment.

McIlroy, for what it's worth, is slated to play the RBC Heritage next weekend on the PGA Tour. Ironically, he was supposed to play it last year before withdrawing after a tough run at the Masters, so a defection to LIV Golf would potentially remove him from that field again.

If this were to come to fruition, it would be the culmination of a long journey. McIlroy was once LIV's biggest detractor. Then, he admitted he might have been too harsh and said he'd like to see them return or have everyone play each other again. It would also be a bigger deal than even Jon Rahm signed for.

His former manager Andrew Chandler then said via the Daily Mail:

"Who knows? He doesn't need £750 million but it's odd what he's done and I'm sure it's a possibility. If he does it or not, I don't know, but if Rahm can do it, most guys can do it. I think number one, there's a 10 percent possibility he's favoring his way to sign for LIV, but he realizes that the whole bickering and fighting is no good for golf. The man in the street must find it appalling the sums of money being spoken."

McIlroy then cheekily responded by saying Chandler might know something and that his suggested 10% chance might be too low. Now, reports suggest that that 10% chance has grown significantly.

Can Rory McIlroy finally win a Masters?

For 10 long years, Rory McIlroy has tried in vain to do two things. First, he has tried to break a Major drought, coming close but never winning one in the years since 2014. Second, he is trying to capture his first green jacket and complete his career Grand Slam.

Rory McIlroy is behind at the Masters

This year, at least for the Grand Slam, does not appear to be his year. He played decently well, but he's currently three over par and tied for 21st place at the Masters. He's 10 strokes from the lead, so it's difficult to envision what would be the most miraculous comeback in golf.

Therefore, he will likely need to regroup and try again at Augusta in 2025. He will have three other shots though at getting his Major drought over and done with when he competes in the PGA Championship, US Open and Open Championship.