Rory McIlroy confirms 2023 Irish Open return

World No.1 Rory McIlroy's name has been confirmed for next year's Irish Open. The tournament will take place at the K Club next September.

"The Irish Open is a tournament that I grew up not just watching on TV but attending as a kid, seeing all my favorite players there over the years," said McIlroy, as per Sky Sports.

"I've had my fair share of support and great memories at that tournament and going back to the K Club, it's where I've had the most success, and I'm obviously excited to get back there," McIlory further stated.

Back in 2016, Rory emerged victorious at the County Kildare venue with three strokes by producing a stunning birdie-par-eagle finish.

However, Rory McIlroy missed the event last year. This time, the Irish Open will serve him as part of his preparations for the Ryder Cup 2023 in Rome.

The golfer had a fantastic 2022 as he returned to the top position.

Adrian Meronk is the defending Champion at Irish Open

Adrian Meronk created history at the last Irish Open when he became the first Polish golfer to win the DP World Tour.

The first edition of the tournament was played in 1927 at the Mount Juliet course.

Along with Meronk, a few notable winners at Mount Juliet are Seve Ballesteros, Sir Nick Faldo, Colin Montgomerie, and Jose María Olazabal.

Rory McIlroy's 2022 season

Rory Mcllroy had a stellar 2022. Even though he didn't win a major in 2022, he had one of his best seasons of all time. At the start of the year, he narrowly missed the playoffs for the title at Dubai Desert Classic. He finished as the runner-up in the Masters Tournament held in April.

The 33-year-old was successful in defending his title at the RBC Canadian Open, where he had a final round of 62 and won by a two-shot lead.

McIlroy also ended up third at the Open Championships. He won the Tour Championships by beating Scottie Scheffler and Im Sung-Jae. This was his third FedEx Cup victory. In doing so, he left Tiger Woods behind, who only had two.

For his FedEx Cup victory, he got an additional $18 million bonus. At the BMW PGA Championship, he finished as a runner-up -- losing by just one shot.

The Irishman was able to defend the CJ Cup in October. With this win, he displaced the US' Scottie Scheffler as the new world No. 1.

In November, McIlory had a fourth-place finish at the DP World Tour Championship, which helped him successfully retain his 'numero uno' position. He also won the Harry Vardon Trophy as Europe's top dog.

For the first time, Rory Mcllroy ended up in the top 10 of all four majors in a season. Apart from the Majors, he had 12 top-five finishes in total. So, it's safe to say that we can expect big things from the Ireland native in the upcoming season.

