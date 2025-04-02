Rory McIlroy confirms 2025 Traveller’s Championship entry with interesting Instagram post

Rory McIlroy has officially signed on for the Travelers Championship. This is yet another Signature Event, of which McIlroy has played quite a few. So far this season, the Irishman has only played one non-Signature Event on the PGA Tour.

McIlroy confirmed his entry by sharing the Travelers Championship reel meant to announce the field update.

The reel featured McIlroy being a cutout on a ticket, emphasizing that he was literally punching his ticket to the tournament. The date was front and center as well, and there were multiple ticket types in the post. It showed off several of McIlroy's highlights from the tournament in years past.

The event is not until June 18, meaning McIlroy will play a few times before then. He's in the Masters field beginning on April 10. He might also play the RBC Heritage on April 17, depending on what happens in the Masters.

McIlroy and Shane Lowry are the defending champions at the Zurich Classic scheduled for April 24, so they might be in the field again. The CJ Cup Byron Nelson is on May 1, which could also be on McIlroy's radar.

The Travelers is about a month before the Open Championship in July, and it's one week after the US Open, a tournament McIlroy lost in shocking fashion last year. Hence, this won't be a Major tune-up outing.

Rory McIlroy reveals worrisome injury ahead of Masters

Rory McIlroy finished in the top 10 at the Texas Children's Houston Open. He won't play at the Valero Texas Open leading into the Masters next week. He revealed following a final-round 64 at the Houston Open that he's had some elbow issues.

Rory McIlroy has an elbow issue (Image via Imagn)

Via ESPN, he said:

"My right elbow has been bothering me a little bit, so I'll get some treatment on that and make sure that's OK going into Augusta."

He is reportedly not concerned about it impacting his game, but he acknowledged the issue ahead of another attempt to complete the career Grand Slam.

As for his game, he said:

"I still feel like I've got some stuff to work on. I still don't think my game is absolutely 100% under the control I would want. I've got my coach, Michael Bannon, coming in [Monday] so we'll be working at home and making sure the game feels good going into the Masters."

The Masters begins in eight days, so Rory McIlroy has a little over a week to both get healthy enough and to make sure his game is in a place he's confident about.

