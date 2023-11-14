Rory McIlroy confirms addition of new driver in his bag for 2023 DP World Tour Championship

Like any professional athlete, Rory McIlroy works tirelessly to improve his skills. This includes not only training his body but also using the best types of equipment possible.

On Monday, November 13, Rory McIlroy announced that he would be testing a new driver in an official competition this week. The Northern Irishman will be teeing off next Thursday at the DP World Tour Championship to be played in Dubai, UAE.

Rory McIlroy confirmed the equipment change to the DP World Tour News Service. He said:

"It's just a new driver that I've been playing around with. I still want to go out there and try to win the golf tournament, but it could be a good time to test it out in the competition, so, you'll probably see a new driver in the bag this week."

Rory McIlroy also talked about his preparation and what he is currently working on, adding:

"In terms of working on stuff, I think it's an endless pursuit. You're always trying to get better and try to refine things, and right now I'm trying to work on my left wrist a little bit and keep it a bit flatter through the back swing. There's always little tweaks here and there that you're trying to make."

Exploring more about Rory McIlroy's new driver

This Monday it was also announced that the new TaylorMade Qi10 LS driver has been added to the USGA's List of Conforming Driver Heads. This all but assures the identity of Rory McIlroy's new club.

According to Golfweek, the TaylorMade Qi10 LS driver comes in 8, 9 and 10.5-degree versions. It also features a carbon fiber face and a sliding weight in the head. Its inclusion on the USGA Conforming List makes it legal for use in PGA Tour, DP World Tour and LPGA Tour events effective immediately.

McIlroy is a player who favors his long game, due to the extraordinary conditions he possesses to carry the ball far. For this reason, it is not unusual for him to try new drivers, woods and irons on a permanent basis.

The Northern Irishman will be playing in the DP World Tour Championship as the leader of the circuit ranking. His closest challenger, Jon Rahm, can no longer dispute him the top spot.

McIlroy also leads the DP World Tour in terms of monetary earnings (over $7.8 million). Rahm has mathematical options to overtake him in this category, but to do so, he would have to win in Dubai and hope that the Northern Irishman has a bad result.

The DP World Tour Championship ends the 2023 season on the main European circuit. The purse will be $10 million, with $3 million going to the winner.