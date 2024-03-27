Rory McIlroy confirms participation in 2024 BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth - “I would like to add another title”

Rory McIlroy is known for his unwavering participation in DP World Tour events, despite having a full schedule on the PGA Tour. Among his favorite tournaments is the BMW PGA Championship, of which he said he would like to "add another title" in 2024.

The Northern Irishman announced on Wednesday, March 27, his commitment to the BMW PGA Championship for the 2024 edition. The event will be played at the Wentworth Club next September.

About the BMW PGA Championship, Rory McIlroy said the following (via DP World Tour news service):

"I’ve always enjoyed playing at the BMW PGA Championship, and I’ve had some great results round the West Course in the past. Wentworth is a place where I would like to add another title."

The BMW PGA Championship has been played since 1955 and has been hosted by several venues. Since 1984 it has been held continuously at the West Course of the Wentworth Club in Virginia Water, Surrey, England.

Top players who have won the event include Nick Faldo (4 editions), Seve Ballesteros (2 editions), Bernhard Langer (3 editions), Ian Woosnam (2 editions) and Colin Montgomerie (3 consecutive editions).

The record to par of the event is 21 under, by Byeong hun-An when he won in 2015. The aggregate record for 72 holes is 266 and is held by Brian Bamford since he won in 1961, playing at the Royal Mid-Surrey Golf Course.

Rory McIlroy at the BMW PGA Championship

Rory McIlroy won the 2014 edition of the BMW PGA Championship, with a score of 14 under 274, one stroke ahead of Shane Lowry. Interestingly, Shane Lowry did the same in 2022, when he won the tournament defeating McIlroy himself and Jon Rahm by one stroke.

Rory McIlroy has another runner-up finish in his resume, that of the 2018 edition, when he was two strokes behind Francesco Molinari. In addition, the Northern Irishman has finished in three other top 10s.

The victory at the BMW PGA Championship was McIlroy's fourth in his DP World Tour career (sixth, because the circuit also recognizes his victories at the 2011 US Open and 2012 PGA Championship). It was also his 14th professional victory.

The DP World Tour recognizes Mcllroy for 17 victories, nine of them in tournaments only sanctioned by the European Tour. His career on the European Tour includes 24 second place finishes and 89 other top 10s in 242 tournaments played (202 cuts made).

His most recent victory came at the start of 2024, when he won the Hero Dubai Desert Classic for the second consecutive year. McIlroy has won the European Tour's annual points leaderboard award, known as the Race to Dubai, five times.