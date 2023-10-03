Rory McIlroy credits absence of LIV Golfers for Ryder Cup team's performance: “It's a new era. And it's a pretty good one”

The European team won the 2023 Ryder Cup despite their veteran golfers including Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter not being part of the field, following their resignation from the DP World Tour earlier this year to stay on the Saudi-backed LIV Golf.

Rory McIlroy, who added four points to the European team from five matches, said that the absence of these big personalities from the tournament has helped younger golfers including Viktor Hovland, Jon Rahm and himself to perform at the event.

Poulter, Garcia and Westwood have an incredible record at the Ryder Cup and over the years helped the team in their victories. However, they could not compete last week.

Speaking about the LIV golfers missing from the biennial event, McIlroy said that LIV golfers have amazing records at the tournament. However, they made their choice to stay on the Saudi circuit and miss the Ryder Cup. The 34-year-old said:

"They've had unbelievable Ryder Cup careers and they've made their choices, and they've done what they've done and no one can take away the impact they've had for the European team over the years. "

McIlroy went on to credit these big personalities' absence from the Ryder Cup for helping other golfers flourish at the event. He also said:

"But I feel like this week, not having those big personalities in the team room let other guys have that chance to flourish and to shine: Viktor (Hovland), Jon (Rahm), myself. There wasn't a ton of space taken up in that room by some of the other big personalities, and I think that just let the rest of the team just sort of flourish. It's a young team. We can all grow together.

"I could potentially be the oldest person on the team next time. It's a new era. And it's a pretty good one," McIlroy concluded.

It is important to note that in 2023 only one LIV golfer had played at the Ryder Cup despite the PGA Tour's merger with the series earlier this year.

US Team Captain Zach Johnson picked up Brooks Koepka to represent America at the tournament last week. However, the LIV golfer struggled with his game and could only add 1.5 points to the team's total score. However, there were no LIV golfers in the European team.

Europe team's performance at the 2023 Ryder Cup

From the European side, Rory McIlroy has played well helping his team win the Ryder Cup on their home soil.

Jon Rahm and Viktor Hovland also had an amazing outing at the tournament. Rahm added 2.5 points to his team's score while Hovland claimed 3.5 points.

Below is a score of all the European Ryder Cup team members last week:

Jon Rahm (2-0-2)

Rory McIlroy (4-1)

Matt Fitzpatrick (1-2)

Viktor Hovland (3-1-1)

Tommy Fleetwood (3-1)

Tyrrell Hatton (3-0-1)

Ludvig Aberg (2-2)

Justin Rose (1-1-1)

Nicolai Hojgaard (0-2-1)

Robert MacIntyre (2-0-1)

Shane Lowry (1-1-1