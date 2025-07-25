Rory McIlroy dances with a drink in hand as he enjoys a vacation after The Open Championship

Rory McIlroy seems to be making the most of his time off following the 2025 Open Championship. The Northern Irishman was recently spotted letting loose at a beach club in Saint-Tropez, dancing with a wine glass in hand and enjoying the music. After a packed Major season, McIlroy is taking some time to relax and recharge.The 36-year-old finished T7 at The Open with a score of 10-under-par. It marked his 14th start of the season, where he has recorded three wins, a runner-up finish, and eight top-10s. Despite falling short of a victory on home soil, McIlroy has had a strong year that included his long-awaited first Masters win in April to complete the career Grand Slam.Now, with the Majors wrapped up, McIlroy has chosen to skip this week’s 3M Open. Instead, he’s soaking in the sun and enjoying some downtime. One fan, who spotted him at the Saint-Tropez club, even asked:“Where’s the green jacket?”Because of the loud music, the fan typed the question in big letters on his phone to show McIlroy. The golfer, wearing a backward hat and holding a wine glass, smiled and replied with a funny answer:“It’s on the yacht”The video of the exchange was shared by NUCLR Golf on X:Now, with a short break in hand, Rory McIlroy can reset before turning his focus to the final stretch of the season. He’s expected to return in September for the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black in New York, where Team Europe will aim to retain the title.Rory McIlroy had an emotional finish at Royal PortrushRory McIlroy didn’t win the Claret Jug, but he received one of the most emotional receptions of his career at Royal Portrush. He shot a 2-under 69 in the final round and finished at 10-under, seven shots behind winner Scottie Scheffler.As he walked up to the 18th green on Sunday, McIlroy tried to hold back his emotions while the crowd cheered him on.&quot;I tried as best as I could to keep my emotions in check, especially walking up the last there and that reception,&quot; he said via the BBC.McIlroy was proud of his play and thankful for the support.&quot;It's been an awesome week. I've gotten everything I wanted out of this week apart from a Claret Jug, and that's just because one person was just a little bit better than the rest of us,” he added.&quot;I feel so thankful and just so lucky that I get to do this, I get to do this in front of this crowd. Hopefully I'll have one or two Opens left here, if the R&amp;A decide to keep coming back, probably one while I'm still competitive and another one while I'm more grey than I already am.&quot;Over the four rounds, Rory McIlroy made 18 birdies, eight bogeys, one eagle on the 12th hole in round 3, and a double bogey on Sunday. Though he couldn’t repeat his 2014 Open win, he left Portrush feeling grateful and hopeful for another shot in the future.