Rory McIlroy disappointed after Jimmy Dunne's resignation from PGA Tour Policy Board - "The Tour is in a worse place because of it"

On Monday, May 13, news broke that Jimmy Dunne was resigning from his position on the PGA Tour Policy Board. Following the news, Rory McIlroy expressed concern about what Dunne's resignation might mean for negotiations between the PGA Tour and the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia.

Rory McIlroy spoke about the issue during a press conference on Wednesday from Valhalla Golf Club, home of the 2024 PGA Championship. The Northern Irishman was quoted as saying (via the PGA Championship website):

"I think it's a huge loss for the PGA Tour if they are trying to get this deal done with the PIF and trying to unify the game. Jimmy [Dunne] was basically 'the' relationship, the sort of conduit between the PGA Tour and PIF."

"It's been really unfortunate that he has not been involved for the last few months, and I think part of the reason that everything is stalling at the minute is because of that," he added.

"So it's really, really disappointing, and you know, I think the Tour is in a worse place because of it... this news of Jimmy resigning and knowing the relationship he has with the other side, and how much warmth there is from the other side, it's concerning."

Jimmy Dunne resigned from his position as Independent Director on the PGA Tour Policy Board via a letter of resignation made official on Monday. Dunne claimed that since the framework agreement between the PIF and the PGA Tour was made official in June 2023, he has been kept out of the negotiations.

Jimmy Dunne also said in his letter that he felt his role on the PGA Tour was "superfluous" since the players outnumbered the independent directors on the board. He also stated that no significant progress has been made since then.

Has Rory McIlroy been a part of the Policy Board?

Rory McIlroy was elected as a Player Director on the PGA Tour's Policy Board in 2022. His term was to end at the end of 2024 but he resigned a year early in November 2023.

At the time, Rory McIlroy explained that he had many issues under his attention, particularizing the board's duties, his career in professional golf, and his investment portfolio. McIlroy stated that there was too much on his plate so he had to stop attending to one of them.

The PGA Tour Policy Board is comprised of Independent Directors and Player Directors. The latter positions are currently held by Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay, Webb Simpson, Adam Scott and Peter Malnati.

Following the resignation of Jimmy Dunne, the remaining Independent Directors are Ed Herlihy, Mark Flaherty, Joe Gorder and Mary Meeker.