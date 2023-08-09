Rory McIlroy ditches meeting with Jay Monahan, chooses to work out instead - Reports

Rory McIlroy reportedly did not show up for the most recent PGA Tour players meeting, choosing to go to the gym instead. With the recent deal between the PGA Tour and the Saudi PIF shaking up the world of golf, players meetings have become all the more common as PGA pros demand a transparent framework.

Only 25 players attended the most recent players meeting just a week ahead of the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Tour commissioner Jay Monahan offered very few new details regarding the framework agreement. Shockingly McIlroy, one of the six board members, showed up just a few minutes before the meeting ended, as per AP's Dougie Ferguson (via a social media post by the @NUCLRGOLF handle).

NUCLR GOLF @NUCLRGOLF SHOW — Rory McIlroy was one of countless players who did not attend last night’s meeting with PGA TOUR commissioner Jay Monahan, instead opting for a workout. McIlroy reportedly entered the club house as the meeting was wrapping up and was ‘drenched in sweat’ according… pic.twitter.com/xG0Cw7iNPL #NO SHOW— Rory McIlroy was one of countless players who did not attend last night’s meeting with PGA TOUR commissioner Jay Monahan, instead opting for a workout. McIlroy reportedly entered the club house as the meeting was wrapping up and was ‘drenched in sweat’ according… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

McIlroy was 'drenched in sweat' when he showed up, much to the surprise of several players. Several PGA Tour players are discontent with Jay Monahan after he sprung the surprise deal on them, which is probably why so few players showed up.

Patrick Cantlay, also on the board, failed to show up for the meeting as well. Other players like Jon Rahm and Rickie Fowler, however, did attend the meeting for the framework agreement, which is moving forward at a very slow rate.

Rickie Fowler amongst the few players to attend meeting; confirms Rory McIlroy's lack of attendance

Rickie Fowler was at a loss of words when it came to Rory McIlroy not attending the meeting. He confirmed the poor attendance of players, including McIlroy, and the bleak showing at the players meeting.

Speaking about the meeting, he was quoted as saying by Golf Magic:

"There are a lot of parts that have to come together. You obviously have to get a majority, if not unanimous, as far as board and player support. Yes, there are a lot of things that have to come together for this to happen, and I would say that you’d have to sell everyone on that this is the best option for the tour, for the players, for everyone moving forward. I’m not saying that’s not possible."

Rory McIlroy and Cantlay have both been at previous meetings, so their lack of attendance came as a bit of a surprise to the members. They are the two members from the six-member board that have made it to the FedEx Cup playoffs. Tiger Woods has also recently been added to the board, but was not in attendance recently.