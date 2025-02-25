Rory McIlroy drops truthbomb about his ‘crushing’ US Open defeat on Netflix’s Full Swing S3

Rory McIlroy opened up about his unfortunate defeat at the US Open 2024 in Full Swing Season 3. The Northern Irish golfer was in contention to finally win a major in a decade at the Pinehurst No. 2 Golf Course last year. But apparently, some bad shots on the final few holes cost him the title.

McIlroy's US Open defeat was captured on camera by Full Swing. The third season of the popular Netflix golf series featured the World No. 3’s reactions to his loss and how he exited the venue soon after his defeat.

A newly released footage of Full Swing shows Rory McIlroy leaving the venue in his car while the cameras were following him. However, he said, via Mirror:

"I didn't want to speak to anyone, didn't want to see anyone."

Speaking of exiting the venue, McIlroy said:

"As crushing as a defeat that I have had, it was probably the toughest finish to a tournament I’ve ever had. So I did everyone a favour by getting out of there.”

The Full Swing season drops on Netflix on February 25. This season features stories from the Majors, Scottie Scheffler's arrest at the PGA Championship, Presidents Cup drama, Olympic stories, along many other interesting moments.

When Rory McIlroy opened up about his heartbreaking loss at the US Open

Rory McIlroy was phenomenal in his game at the 2024 US Open. He even had an amazing start to the final round of the Major, making two birdies and a bogey on the front nine. He made three more birdies on the 10th, 12th, and 13th holes in the fourth round but then had trouble on the concluding holes.

McIlroy carded two back-to-back bogeys on the 14th and 15th, followed by another on the 18th, ultimately losing the title to Bryson DeChambeau, who registered a one-shot win in the game.

McIlroy did not talk to the media at that time, but when he returned to the greens at the Scottish Open 2024, he reflected on his brutal loss at the US Open. He said, via BBC:

"It's been a while since I've won a major. It hurt but I felt worse after some other losses....I felt worse after Augusta in 2011 and I felt worse after St Andrews [in 2022]. It was up there with the tough losses but not the toughest."

Rory McIlroy played the opening round of 65 at the US Open 2024 before posting the next three rounds of 72, 69, and 69. It was his second back-to-back runner-up finish at the US Open, as he settled for second place in 2023 as well. McIlroy has won four Majors in his career so far, with the last clinching in 2014.

