Rory McIlroy embarks on Augusta National scouting mission ahead of the 2024 Masters - Reports

Rory McIlroy is in search of his very first green jacket as he begins his campaign for the 2024 Masters. Ahead of the tournament on April 11, McIlroy reportedly reached the Augusta National Golf Course to scout and prepare for the same.

Rory McIlroy is in search of his first Major win in over a decade and winning the 2024 Masters will not only break that drought, it would also give him his golf career Grand Slam of winning all four Majors.

NUCLR Golf reported on X (formerly Twitter):

"Seeking his first green jacket, Rory McIlroy @TrackingRory had made the trip to Augusta National today for a scouting mission. (Via @radaratlas2)"

Expand Tweet

Rory McIlroy began his 2024 schedule on a high note, with a second place finish at the Dubai Invitational. He followed that up with a win at the 2024 Dubai Desert Classic. McIlroy's campaign on the PGA Tour, however, has not been that strong, with a best finish of T19 at the Players.

Ahead of the Masters, Rory McIlroy will be making an appearance at the 2024 Valero Texas Open. He will be headlining the field alongside the likes of Jordan Spieth, Brian Harman, and Matt Fitzpatrick.

Tiger Woods also reportedly scouted the Augusta National Golf Course ahead of the Masters as he attempts to make his first appearance since withdrawing from the 2024 Genesis Invitational.

Golfers that have qualified so far for the 2024 Masters ft. Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods

Following are the golfers who have already qualified for the 2024 Masters alongside Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods:

Ludvig Aberg Keegan Bradley Sam Burns Patrick Cantlay Wyndham Clark Eric Cole Corey Conners Fred Couples Cameron Davis Jason Day Santiago de la Fuente Bryson DeChambeau Nick Dunlap Austin Eckroat Harris English Tony Finau Matt Fitzpatrick Rickie Fowler Ryan Fox Sergio Garcia Lucas Glover Emiliano Grillo Adam Hadwin Stewart Hagestad Brian Harman Tyrrell Hatton Russell Henley Ryo Hisatsune Lee Hodges Nicolai Hojgaard Max Homa Viktor Hovland Sungjae Im Dustin Johnson Zach Johnson Si Woo Kim Tom Kim Chris Kirk Kurt Kitayama Jake Knapp Brooks Koepka Christo Lamprecht Min Woo Lee Luke List Shane Lowry Peter Malnati Hideki Matsuyama Denny McCarthy Rory McIlroy Adrian Meronk Phil Mickelson Taylor Moore Collin Morikawa Grayson Murray Joaquin Niemann Jose Maria Olazabal Thorbjorn Olesen Matthieu Pavon JT Poston Jon Rahm Patrick Reed Justin Rose Xander Schauffele Scottie Scheffler Adam Schenk Charl Schwartzel Adam Scott Neal Shipley Vijay Singh Cameron Smith Jordan Spieth Sepp Straka Jasper Stubbs Nick Taylor Sahith Theegala Justin Thomas Erik van Rooyen Camilo Villegas Bubba Watson Mike Weir Danny Willett Gary Woodland Tiger Woods Cameron Young Will Zalatoris

The 2024 Masters will take place from April 11 to 14 at the Augusta National Golf Course and will boast a prize purse of $20 million.