  • Rory McIlroy embarks on Augusta National scouting mission ahead of the 2024 Masters - Reports

By Saivee Phatak
Modified Apr 01, 2024 18:13 GMT
THE PLAYERS Championship - Final Round
Pro golfer Rory McIlroy (Image via Getty)

Rory McIlroy is in search of his very first green jacket as he begins his campaign for the 2024 Masters. Ahead of the tournament on April 11, McIlroy reportedly reached the Augusta National Golf Course to scout and prepare for the same.

Rory McIlroy is in search of his first Major win in over a decade and winning the 2024 Masters will not only break that drought, it would also give him his golf career Grand Slam of winning all four Majors.

NUCLR Golf reported on X (formerly Twitter):

"Seeking his first green jacket, Rory McIlroy @TrackingRory had made the trip to Augusta National today for a scouting mission. (Via @radaratlas2)"

Rory McIlroy began his 2024 schedule on a high note, with a second place finish at the Dubai Invitational. He followed that up with a win at the 2024 Dubai Desert Classic. McIlroy's campaign on the PGA Tour, however, has not been that strong, with a best finish of T19 at the Players.

Ahead of the Masters, Rory McIlroy will be making an appearance at the 2024 Valero Texas Open. He will be headlining the field alongside the likes of Jordan Spieth, Brian Harman, and Matt Fitzpatrick.

Tiger Woods also reportedly scouted the Augusta National Golf Course ahead of the Masters as he attempts to make his first appearance since withdrawing from the 2024 Genesis Invitational.

Golfers that have qualified so far for the 2024 Masters ft. Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods

Following are the golfers who have already qualified for the 2024 Masters alongside Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods:

  1. Ludvig Aberg
  2. Keegan Bradley
  3. Sam Burns
  4. Patrick Cantlay
  5. Wyndham Clark
  6. Eric Cole
  7. Corey Conners
  8. Fred Couples
  9. Cameron Davis
  10. Jason Day
  11. Santiago de la Fuente
  12. Bryson DeChambeau
  13. Nick Dunlap
  14. Austin Eckroat
  15. Harris English
  16. Tony Finau
  17. Matt Fitzpatrick
  18. Rickie Fowler
  19. Ryan Fox
  20. Sergio Garcia
  21. Lucas Glover
  22. Emiliano Grillo
  23. Adam Hadwin
  24. Stewart Hagestad
  25. Brian Harman
  26. Tyrrell Hatton
  27. Russell Henley
  28. Ryo Hisatsune
  29. Lee Hodges
  30. Nicolai Hojgaard
  31. Max Homa
  32. Viktor Hovland
  33. Sungjae Im
  34. Dustin Johnson
  35. Zach Johnson
  36. Si Woo Kim
  37. Tom Kim
  38. Chris Kirk
  39. Kurt Kitayama
  40. Jake Knapp
  41. Brooks Koepka
  42. Christo Lamprecht
  43. Min Woo Lee
  44. Luke List
  45. Shane Lowry
  46. Peter Malnati
  47. Hideki Matsuyama
  48. Denny McCarthy
  49. Rory McIlroy
  50. Adrian Meronk
  51. Phil Mickelson
  52. Taylor Moore
  53. Collin Morikawa
  54. Grayson Murray
  55. Joaquin Niemann
  56. Jose Maria Olazabal
  57. Thorbjorn Olesen
  58. Matthieu Pavon
  59. JT Poston
  60. Jon Rahm
  61. Patrick Reed
  62. Justin Rose
  63. Xander Schauffele
  64. Scottie Scheffler
  65. Adam Schenk
  66. Charl Schwartzel
  67. Adam Scott
  68. Neal Shipley
  69. Vijay Singh
  70. Cameron Smith
  71. Jordan Spieth
  72. Sepp Straka
  73. Jasper Stubbs
  74. Nick Taylor
  75. Sahith Theegala
  76. Justin Thomas
  77. Erik van Rooyen
  78. Camilo Villegas
  79. Bubba Watson
  80. Mike Weir
  81. Danny Willett
  82. Gary Woodland
  83. Tiger Woods
  84. Cameron Young
  85. Will Zalatoris

The 2024 Masters will take place from April 11 to 14 at the Augusta National Golf Course and will boast a prize purse of $20 million.

Edited by Prathik BR
