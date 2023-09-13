Rory McIlroy and the European Ryder Cup team in for a friendly competition at the BMW PGA Championship as they get paired together

To ensure full preparation for the upcoming Ryder Cup, European squad members have been grouped together for the first two rounds of the BMW PGA Championship. The DP World Tour's premier event is scheduled to take place from September 14th to September 17th at Wentworth Country Club in Surrey, England.

All 12 members of Team Europe are playing in the BMW PGA Championship as a warm-up for the biennial event. The event organizers have paired Ryder Cup members together in threesomes to help strengthen the bond among players.

Rory McIlroy is grouped with FedEx Cup champion Viktor Hovland and rookie Ludvig Aberg. Aberg was selected for the biennial event after his impressive win at the Omega European Masters. The pair will tee off at the BMW PGA Championship on Thursday, September 14th, at 3:40 am ET.

Captain picks Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry, and Sepp Straka are grouped together and will tee off at 4:00 am ET.

Team Europe's skipper, Luke Donald, will play the first two rounds of the 2023 BMW PGA Championship alongside vice-captains Edoardo Molinari and Francesco Molinari. The trio will begin their first round on Thursday at 4:30 am ET.

Masters champion Jon Rahm is grouped with Nicolai Højgaard and Tyrell Hatton. They will kick off their journey at Wentworth on Thursday at 7:40 am ET.

Veteran Justin Rose is grouped with US Open 2022 winner Matthew Fitzpatrick and Robert MacIntyre, who secured the third spot in the European Point List for the biennial event. They will tee off at 7:50 am ET.

Tee time details for the first round of the 2023 BMW PGA Championship

Shane Lowry is the defending champion at the BMW PGA Championship

Here are the complete tee time details for the 2023 BMW PGA Championship, round 1:

1:45 am: Andy Sullivan, Craig Lee, Angel Hidalgo

1:55 am: Marcus Kinhult, Chase Hanna, Wil Besseling

2:05 am: John Catlin, James Morrison, Jamie Donaldson

2:15 am: Zander Lombard, Joakim Lagergren, Julien Brun

2:25 am: Simon Forsström, Ockie Strydom, Daan Huizing

2:35 am: Maximilian Kieffer, Matthew Baldwin, Richie Ramsay

2:45 am: Paul Waring, Oliver Bekker, Connor Syme

2:55 am: Ewen Ferguson, Sean Crocker, Rikuya Hoshino

3:05 am: Marcel Schneider, Richard Mansell, Sebastian Söderberg

3:15 am: Thomas Bjørn, Nicolas Colsaerts, Stephen Gallacher

3:25 am: Padraig Harrington, Victor Perez, Rasmus Højgaard

3:40 am: Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Åberg, Viktor Hovland

3:50 am: Adam Scott, Tom Kim, Billy Horschel

4:00 am: Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry, Sepp Straka

4:10 am: Thorbjørn Olesen, Yannik Paul, Joost Luiten

4:20 am: Shubhankar Sharma, Matthew Southgate, Matthew Jordan

4:30 am: Luke Donald, Edoardo Molinari, Francesco Molinari

4:40 am: Daniel Hillier, Oliver Wilson, Grant Forrest

4:50 am: Daniel Gavins, Adrian Otaegui, Dale Whitnell

5:00 am: Marc Warren, Victor Dubuisson, Jason Scrivener

5:10 am: Aaron Cockerill, Jeunghun Wang, Marcus Helligkilde

5:20 am: Jeremy Freiburghaus, Sebastian Garcia, Julien Guerrier

5:30 am: Jens Dantorp, Niklas Nørgaard, Johannes Veerman

5:40 am: Nacho Elvira, Darius Van Driel, Jeff Winther

5:50 am: Ryo Hisatsune, Justin Walters, Marcus Armitage

6:05 am: Freddy Schott, Masahiro Kawamura, Lukas Nemecz

6:15 am: Nicolai Von Dellinghausen, Tapio Pulkkanen, Fabrizio Zanotti

6:25 am: Gavin Green, Scott Jamieson, Hurly Long

6:35 am: David Law, Matthieu Pavon, Thomas Detry

6:45 am: Ashun Wu, Calum Hill, Antoine Rozner

6:55 am: Haotong Li, Guido Migliozzi, Tom McKibbin

7:05 am: Eddie Pepperell, Romain Langasque, Ross Fisher

7:15 am: Aaron Rai, Thriston Lawrence, Tom Hoge

7:30 am: Adrian Meronk, Danny Willett, Alexander Björk

7:40 am: Jon Rahm, Nicolai Højgaard, Tyrrell Hatton

7:50 am: Justin Rose, Matt Fitzpatrick, Robert Macintyre

8:00 am: Ryan Fox, Min Woo Lee, Pablo Larrazábal

8:10 am: Vincent Norrman, Jordan Smith, Jorge Campillo

8:20 am: Marcel Siem, Dan Bradbury, Rafa Cabrera Bello

8:30 am: Daniel Brown, Todd Clements, Matt Wallace

8:40 am: Callum Shinkwin, Kalle Samooja, Nick Bachem

8:50 am: Sami Välimäki, Adri Arnaus, Alex Fitzpatrick

9:10 am: Hennie Du Plessis, Louis De Jager, JC Ritchie

9:20 am: Alexander Levy, Søren Kjeldsen, Santiago Tarrio

9:30 am: Mikael Lindberg, Nathan Kimsey, Jazz Janewattanawond

9:40 am: Oliver Hundebøll, Alexander Knappe, Robin Sciot-Siegrist